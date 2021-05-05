Prosecutors defend nightly sleep checks on Ghislaine Maxwell

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LARRY NEUMEISTER
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors say Ghislaine Maxwell is not under suicide watch, but it’s still necessary to flash light into her cell every 15 minutes as she sleeps while she awaits a sex trafficking trial.

They told a judge Wednesday that heightened security for Maxwell was necessary because of the nature of the charges she faces, the potential stress she faces in a high-profile criminal case and because of a need to ensure her safety in a cell where she is alone.

Maxwell’s lawyers say the light flashing is a response to ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein’s August 2019 suicide as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell, 59, has been held without bail since July on charges alleging she recruited teenage girls from 1994 to 2004 for Epstein to sexually abuse. She has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors based their letter on a consultation with lawyers for the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where Maxwell is held, after a judge requested an explanation for the flashing of light at the ceiling of Maxwell's cell every 15 minutes while she sleeps.

Two judges of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recommended the explanations be sought after recently rejecting an appeal of three rulings rejecting bail for Maxwell.

They also questioned why Maxwell was not allowed to wear a mask that would shield her eyes at night. Her lawyer told the 2nd Circuit that she puts socks or a towel over her eyes to try to sleep.

Maxwell's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In their letter, prosecutors said Maxwell cannot be issued an eye mask because they are not available for purchase in the jail commissary and are thus considered contraband.

The trial of Maxwell was postponed this week from July until early fall, though no date has yet been set.

Maxwell's lawyers have said a postponement of the trial was necessary after prosecutors in late March added sex trafficking charges to the case. They also cited what they described as onerous jail conditions that slow Maxwell's ability to prepare for trial.

Maxwell was arrested in July on charges that she recruited three teenage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse from 1994 to 1997. A superseding indictment in March added a fourth teenage girl to the allegations and extended the years of the alleged conspiracy to 2004.

Recommended Stories

  • Idaho Republican, Oregon Democrat agree on salmon. ‘Let’s put away our pitchforks’

    An Oregon congressman has expressed support for Mike Simpson’s concept to save salmon.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell Sex Trafficking Trial Postponed Until Fall

    A federal judge granted the delay based on new charges filed in March Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial related to accusations she helped recruit, groom and pay a 14-year-old girl to engage in sexual acts with Jeffrey Epstein has been postponed until the fall.A judge in a New York City federal court granted the delay Monday based on new charges filed in March. The trial was originally set for July 12. “The Court grants Maxwell’s request for a short continuance until the fall of 2021 to allow the defense to prepare for the additional charges,” U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan wrote in her ruling. Attorneys have until May 10 to propose the earliest trial date possible to the judge. According to a March indictment, Maxwell met the 14-year-old girl at Epstein’s Palm Beach residence between 2001 and 2004, when the young girl gave nude massages to Epstein and during which time Epstein “engaged in multiple sex acts” with her. Maxwell was previously charged with aiding Epstein’s abuse of young girls by recruiting, grooming and abusing girls as young as 14 from the years 1994 to 1997. The young girl also brought “multiple” other girls, some under the age of 18, to also give “sexualized massages” to Epstein after being encouraged to recruit other girls, the indictment said. In those instances, the 14-year-old girl and the other girl she brought with her were both “paid hundreds of dollars in cash,” according to the indictment. Maxwell was arrested last July and has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. She has pleaded not guilty to charges of facilitating sexual abuse of minors. Read original story Ghislaine Maxwell Sex Trafficking Trial Postponed Until Fall At TheWrap

  • Could Your Dog Get Anaplasmosis After a Tick Bite?

    If you found a tick on your dog, there are a few steps you should take to see if it was carrying this disease to protect your pup from long-term damage.

  • GM expects big 2021 profit, says it's managing chip shortage

    General Motors’ first-quarter net income surged to $2.98 billion as strong U.S. consumer demand and higher prices offset production cuts brought on by a global shortage of computer chips. Despite the shortage, GM stuck with full-year pretax earnings guidance of $10 billion to $11 billion issued earlier in the year and said earnings would be at the high end of the range. Full-year net income is expected to be between $6.8 billion and $7.6 billion.

  • EXPLAINER: No evidence '3/5 compromise' aimed to end slavery

    It's a claim that has surfaced and been debunked before, but Republican lawmakers in recent days have given it new voice: the notion that the clause in the Constitution counting slaves as three-fifths of a person actually was a step toward ending slavery. The most recent example came from Tennessee state Rep. Justin Lafferty as part of a debate over whether educators should be restricted in how they teach about systemic racism in American history.

  • No. 2 House Republican backs Elise Stefanik to replace Liz Cheney in leadership

    House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) is openly supporting Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) to replace Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) as House Republican conference chair, according to a spokesperson.Why it matters: Scalise's public endorsement of Stefanik marks a new escalation in House Republicans' internal feud over Cheney, who voted to impeach Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and has continued to criticize the former president.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe rift has threatened to derail Republicans' chances of taking back control of the House in the 2022 elections. Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) — the leader of the largest conservative caucus in the House — suggested to Axios last week that Cheney could be ousted within a month.House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was caught on a hot mic on Tuesday saying he's "lost confidence" in Cheney and "has had it with" her behavior. What he's saying: “House Republicans need to be solely focused on taking back the House in 2022 and fighting against Speaker Pelosi and President Biden’s radical socialist agenda, and Elise Stefanik is strongly committed to doing that, which is why Whip Scalise has pledged to support her for Conference Chair,” Scalise’s spokesperson Lauren Fine said in a statement, which was first reported by Punchbowl News.Scalise told Axios late last month the "idea that you just disregard President Trump is not where we are, and, frankly, he has a lot to offer still."What to watch: The House GOP conference will meet next Wednesday, May 12, at which point most members expect the process to oust Cheney will begin. It would take up to a two-thirds vote of the 212 caucus members to replace her — a relatively high bar if a secret ballot is held, and one that Cheney cleared in a previous vote to remove her in February.Stefanik, Ann Wagner (R-Mo.) and Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) are among the women that House Republicans are considering to replace Cheney, congressional aides tell Axios.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A Never-Before-Published Diary Reveals What Life Was Like for Queen Elizabeth in WWII

    The Windsor Diaries recounts author Alathea Fitzlan Howard's childhood memories growing up alongside Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret.

  • 9 Foods to Help You Sleep

    Whether you're having some trouble catching shut-eye, or you just want to wake up feeling more refreshed in the morning, check out these foods that help you sleep.

  • Biden administration begins 'long haul'of reuniting migrant families separated under Trump

    The families are the first to be reunited in the U.S. since President Biden issued an executive order in February to create a task force dedicated to repairing families torn apart as a result of his predecessor’s controversial family separation policy.

  • The Sons of Sam: Who Was Roy Radin? How He Was Potentially Linked to David Berkowitz

    You might know convicted serial killer David Berkowitz as the notorious "Son of Sam" behind the shootings that terrorized New York City between 1976 and 1977. But Netflix's The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness explores the possibility of more than one perpetrator behind the deadly attacks.

  • Fox News host talks back to sixth grader who criticises Trump: ‘I find that hard to believe’

    ‘Wow. The Trump reflex is very strong’

  • GM easily beats profit forecasts despite chip shortage

    General Motors released First-quarter profits Wednesday that far exceeded analysts’ forecasts… as GM focused on its highly profitable line of pick-up trucks and SUVs… and found ways to steer around the global chip shortage hitting the manufacturing world. GM's strategy during the chip shortage: curtail production on less-profitable models and concentrate the limited chip supply on producing hot sellers like the Suburban and the Tahoe, which come with higher price tags and bigger profits. Despite Wednesday’s big earnings beat, GM is cautious about the future. GM didn’t raise its full-year outlook and repeated an earlier forecast that the chip shortage could shave up to $2 billion off profits this year.Other automakers have sounded the alarm as well. Stellantis, created from the merger of PSA and Fiat Chrysler, warned Wednesday the disruption could last into 2022.And Ford recently warned the chip shortage could force it to slash production in half this quarter, costing it about $2.5 billion in lost production.The chips are vital to today's high-tech autos and are used in everything from computer management of engines to driver assistance systems.The Commerce Department plans a meeting with automakers next week on the chip shortage issue, officials briefed on the matter told Reuters. GM CEO Mary Barra told investors Wednesday the shortage will get worse during the current quarter but will likely ease during the second-half of the year.

  • Collagen Has a Ton of Benefits - Is Weight Loss One? Here's What an RD Says

    Collagen is known and beloved for its purported benefits for your skin, hair, and nails, but could this popular protein have another potential advantage: weight loss? It certainly won't hurt your weight loss goals, said Ryanne Lachman, RD, LD, a dietitian at the Cleveland Clinic Center For Functional Medicine, but any effect collagen intake has on your weight might actually be indirect.

  • A federal judge scrapped a nationwide moratorium on evictions, saying the CDC went beyond its authority

    The judge said the CDC overstepped its authority because the eviction moratorium was too broad. The moratorium "must be set aside," he said.

  • Meghan Markle Announces New Children's Book Inspired by Prince Harry and Archie's Relationship

    The book is inspired by Prince Harry and their son, Archie.

  • UPDATE: Canadian cannabis company Sundial to acquire Inner Spirit in cash-and-stock deal valued at C$131 million

    Canadian cannabis company Sundial Growers Inc. said Wednesday it has reached an agreement to acquire Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. , a retailer and franchisor of Spiritleaf recreational cannabis stores across Canada, in a cash and stock deal valued at about C$131 million ($106.7 million). Under the terms of the deal, Inner Spirit shareholders will receive 30 cents in cash and 0.0835 of a Sundial common share for each share owned, equal to 39 cents per share. That represents a premium of 54.8% over the 10-day volume-weighted average price of Inner Spirit shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and a premium of 62.5% over its closing price on Tuesday. The deal is expected to close early in the third quarter. Both companies are microstocks; Sundial closed at 79 cents on Tuesday, while Inner Spirit closed at 20 cents. Inner Spirit has 86 stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Newfoundland and Labrador. U.S.-listed shares of Sundial, which once had a $1 billion valuation, , were up 4.9% premarket.

  • ‘Tone deaf nonsense.’ KY State Police face backlash for post on gender, race.

    Kentucky State Police have been slammed for posting a photo to Facebook Tuesday that says “our color is gray” and “our gender is trooper,” as many have criticized those statements for being offensive to minorities and transgender people.

  • Russia ready to promote direct Israeli-Palestinian contacts

    Russia is ready to promote direct contacts between Israel and the Palestinian leadership and working toward a high-level meeting of the Middle East Quartet mediating the Israel-Palestinian peace process, the Russian foreign minister said Wednesday. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after meeting with Palestinian counterpart Riad al-Maliki, “We emphasized our readiness to facilitate direct dialogue between the Palestinians and Israelis in order to resolve all fundamental final-status issues.”

  • EU seeks rapid response military force, two decades after first try

    Fourteen European Union countries including Germany and France have proposed a rapid military response force that could intervene early in international crises, a senior EU official said on Wednesday, two decades after a previous attempt. EU defence ministers will take up the idea on Thursday at a regular meeting chaired by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who has chided the bloc for reluctance to intervene more abroad, particularly in failing states such as Libya.

  • Democrat says ‘history will not be kind’ to Bill Barr for protecting Trump following Mueller memo ruling

    ‘Disingenuous’ former AG and DOJ misled Congress and courts, judge finds