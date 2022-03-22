Prosecutors, defense lay out framework in homicide trial of ex-Vanderbilt nurse RaDonda Vaught

RaDonda Vaught's defense attorney reminded the jury it is commonly agreed that to err is human.

Even when the error leads to a death.

"Forgiveness has been in short supply" for Vaught since 2017, Peter Strianse said Tuesday in his opening statements in the former Vanderbilt nurse's homicide trial. "This has been a high stakes game of musical chairs and blame. When the music stopped, there was no chair under RaDonda Vaught."

Vaught, 38, was indicted in 2019 on two charges, reckless homicide and impaired adult abuse, in the death of a patient at Vanderbilt University Medical Center just after Christmas 2017. Jury selection in her trial began Monday.

Prosecutors say she was so reckless in the actions that led to a mistaken drug dose and that she should be culpable in the woman's death.

"RaDonda Vaught recklessly disregarded all of her education training and safeguards protecting patients," Assistant District Attorney Debbie Housel said during the state's opening statements Tuesday. "She left a 75-year-old woman alone to suffocate to death."

Assistant District Attorney Debbie Housel shows a nurse pin to the jury, a symbolic pin for newly graduated nurses during the opening statements of the homicide trial of ex-Vanderbilt nurse, RaDonda Vaught, at Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Vaught maintains her error was a horrible accident that was compounded by a series of flawed procedures at the hospital.

Charlene Murphey, 75, died at Vanderbilt on Dec. 27, 2017, after being injected with the wrong drug, all parties agree.

Her daughter-in-law, Chandra Murphey, was the first witness called Tuesday.

Charlene Murphey was transferred to VUMC on Christmas Eve after her family brought her to the emergency room in Sumner County for a severe headache and vision loss. It was determined she was suffering from bleeding on her brain, statements in court indicate, and was admitted to the intensive care unit at VUMC.

By Dec. 26, she was feeling somewhat better, her family said.

Chandra Murphey testified by that point her mother-in-law was talking, walking to the bathroom on her own and able to read again. But doctors wanted to figure out what caused the bleed in the first place, and ordered a full body PET scan, Housel said.

"Basically, she went down fine and came back dead," Chandra Murphey testified Tuesday.

Murphey was claustrophobic.

Chandra Murphey said she and her mother-in-law both made clear to medical staff that there was lingering anxiety about going into the scanner.

Murphey was prescribed a dose of Versed, a sedative, to help with the anxiety, but was instead injected with vecuronium, a paralytic that left her unable to breathe.

The patient was found unresponsive in the PET scan area. She was pronounced dead hours later after she was removed from life support.

Vaught in court Tuesday more than once put her head down to cry as Housel and Strianse each spoke about Murphey's death. In his opening statements, Strianse hinted she may take the stand during the trial.

RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with in the death of a patient, listens to the opening statements during her homicide trial at Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

"RaDonda Vaught has no agenda, but she has a voice and you will hear it," he said. "She was an excellent, compassionate, caring nurse. This was a systemic problem at Vanderbilt, not a RaDonda Vaught problem.”

Family members of Murphey's sat with staff from the District Attorney's office. Across the courtroom aisle sat nearly a dozen Vaught supporters, some in scrubs. The case has brought national attention, with many nurses worried it could set a precedent for criminal charges in cases of medical errors.

Strianse also teased possible new angles to the case around the involvement of VUMC in failing to report the error.

Davidson County Medical Examiner Feng Li first signed off on a natural death. Later, without an autopsy, Li reversed course and found Murphey died of accidental acute vecuronium intoxication. Li is expected to be called as a witness.

RaDonda Vaught's Attorney Peter Strianse, talks during the opening statements of Vaught's homicide trial at the Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

The hospital didn't report the error to government regulators or its accrediting agency, previous Tennessean reporting has found.

The first death certificate for Charlene Murphey was noted to be a "natural" death, signed by VUMC neurologist Dr. Eli Zimmerman.

Nearly a year later, in October 2018, the Tennessee Department of Health declined to pursue disciplinary action against Vaught after an investigation.

After an anonymous tip alerted state and federal health officials to the unreported medication error, Vaught was indicted in the case in February 2019.

"A mistake is not a crime," Strianse said.

Chandra Murphey wipes her tears while giving her testimony about her mother in law, Charlene Murphey during the trial of RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt nurse charged with in the death of a patient, at Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

The hospital has previously declined to discuss the details of the medication error or Vaught’s case. In the past, the hospital has not responded to accusations from Vaught's attorney that the medical center was partially to blame for the death.

Much of the testimony Tuesday morning focused on the precise timeline of events before Charlene Murphey was injected with the medication. Two nurses and a radiology technician who worked at VUMC that day were witnesses.

Vaught's criminal trial was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. After a re-investigation, the Tennessee Board of Nursing in July revoked Vaught's nursing license.

