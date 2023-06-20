Prosecutors, defense seek delay of sentencing hearing in federal Walmart shooting case

A slight delay in the federal sentencing hearing of the El Paso Walmart shooter is being sought by both federal prosecutors and defense lawyers, court records show.

The Patrick Crusius sentencing hearing is currently set for June 30. However, a joint motion filed Saturday by U.S. Attorney's Office prosecutors and defense lawyers seeks to push it back to July 5, court records show.

"The Parties have consulted and request that commencement of sentencing be continued until July 5, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.," the joint motion states. "This request is not for the purpose of delay, but rather to lessen the logistical burden on those wishing to participate and to allow for the greatest number of participants to attend the entirety of the proceedings."

Court records do not indicate when Judge David C. Guaderrama, who is presiding over the case, will rule on the joint motion.

A large number of victims, victim's families and community members are expected to testify and attend the hearing. The Feb. 8 plea hearing was attended by more than 40 victims, family members and community members.

During the February plea hearing, the admitted white supremacist pleaded guilty to 90 federal charges in connection with the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting ‒ one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history ‒ which resulted in the deaths of 23 people. Dozens more were injured.

The charges included 23 counts of hate crimes resulting in death, 23 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a crime of violence, 22 counts of hate crimes involving an attempt to kill, and 22 counts of use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The gunman is expected to be sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences. The U.S. Attorney's Office is not seeking the death penalty.

The joint motion lays out the new proposed schedule for the sentencing hearing, which alters the sentencing hearing by a few days.

The proposed schedule is:

9 a.m. July 5: Discuss the presentence report and hear and resolve objections to the report, defense counsel’s and Crusius’ allocution

1 p.m. July 5: Victim impact statements proceeding until finished. The court expects this portion of the hearing to take approximately two days.

10 a.m. the day immediately following the last victim impact statement. The government’s allocution and the court’s pronouncement of defendant’s sentence.

The original sentencing schedule has the opening of the hearing June 30, with victim impact statements starting July 5. The hearing would be interrupted for two days ‒ July 3 and July 4 ‒ due to the Fourth of July holiday.

The original sentencing schedule, which was filed May 24, stated victim impact statements were expected to "take multiple days."

The sentencing hearing will be held on the eighth floor in the largest Downtown El Paso federal courthouse courtroom. Similar to the plea hearing, there will be heightened security in and around the Albert Armendariz Sr. Federal Courthouse.

Once the courtroom is full, an overflow room at the courthouse with internal video and an audio feed of the proceedings will be made available to people wishing to view the hearing, a notice filed by Guaderrama states.

Walmart shooting victim family members walk out of the Albert Armendariz Sr. Federal Courthouse in El Paso on Feb. 8 after Patrick Crusius pleaded guilty to 90 federal charges in connection with the Aug. 3, 2019, shooting at Cielo Vista-area Walmart.

Crime motivated by hatred of Hispanics

During the February plea hearing, federal prosecutor Ian Martinez Hanna said the gunman was targeting Hispanics at the El Paso Walmart.

The gunman committed the mass shooting in an effort to dissuade Mexicans and other Hispanics from coming to the United States, Hanna said. The shooter confessed to law enforcement that "they (Mexicans and other Hispanics) were to blame" and "he was trying to defend his country," Hanna said.

The El Paso Walmart was selected because the shooter believed people of Mexican or Hispanic-country origins would be at the store, Hanna said.

As Hanna described the motive and actions of the gunman the day of the shooting, Crusius nodded his head affirmatively.

The shooter drove to the El Paso Walmart from Allen, Texas, where he lived with his parents.

He parked in the Walmart parking lot, got out of his vehicle and began shooting people in the parking lot, Hanna said. He then continued into Walmart, where he fatally shot nine people in a bank inside the store. He then continued shooting another nine in the aisles of the store.

Charges remain pending in state court

While the federal sentencing will close one chapter of the deadliest shooting in El Paso history, the saga will continue in state court, where the gunman faces one count of capital murder of multiple persons and 22 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The El Paso County District Attorney's Office is seeking the death penalty.

A trial date has not been set in state court.

