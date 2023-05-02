Prosecutors: Defense waging 'fishing expedition' in death of Boston cop from Braintree

Prosecutors in the case involving a Boston police officer from Braintree who was allegedly killed by his girlfriend in Canton are accusing her lawyers of sending the court on a "fishing expedition."

Karen Read, 42, of Mansfield, is accused of hitting Boston police officer John O'Keefe with her vehicle outside a friend's house on Fairview Road in Canton after a night of drinking on Jan. 29, 2022. O'Keefe was found unresponsive in heavy snow the next morning.

A Norfolk County grand jury indicted Read in June on charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter and leaving the scene of a collision causing death.

WCVB reported that in April, Read's defense team issued a statement saying it had "uncovered evidence that not only establishes her innocence, but points to others' involvement in the tragic death of Officer O'Keefe." The defense is seeking an analysis of the cellphones belonging to two people linked to the property where O'Keefe died.

Prosecutors said the requests are "a 'fishing expedition,' for evidence of a purported conspiracy amongst these witnesses supported merely by speculation and conjecture."

The defense said its expert found an online search for "Ho(w) long to die in the cold" was conducted by a sister-in-law of the homeowner at 2:27 a.m., but the prosecution said evidence proves the phone was being used to browse a youth basketball website at the time.

Prosecutors said Read twice told the sister-in-law of the homeowner to search something like, "How long do you have to be left outside to die from hypothermia?" after they returned to Fairview Road.

The prosecution also raised doubt about the defense expert's analysis of data from phones involved in the case. They pointed out several entries that suggest O'Keefe was walking after he was already declared dead, WCVB reported.

The defense said O'Keefe suffered "numerous defensive wounds on his hands consistent with a brutal fight" and other injuries consistent with bite marks from a dog, but the DA's office wrote that an autopsy report found "no signs of an altercation or fight."

Prosecutors also disputed a claim by the defense that a state trooper who was involved in the investigation is a family friend of people involved in the case.

The case is expected to return to court for a hearing Wednesday, WCVB reported.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Boston police officer John O'Keefe's Canton death has lawyers clasing