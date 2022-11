Reuters Videos

STORY: The missile that landed on a Polish grains facility, killing two, initially raised global alarm that the Ukraine war could spill into neighboring countries.News that it was likely not fired by Russia helped ease the pressure, but did not clear Moscow of blame, Jens Stoltenberg told reporters after an emergency meeting of NATO ambassadors."Russia bears responsibility for what happened in Poland yesterday, because this is a direct result of the ongoing war and a wave of attacks from Russia against Ukraine yesterday."Stoltenberg said the incident proved the risks of the war in Ukraine but had not changed the military alliance's assessment of threat against its members.