Prosecutors detail charges against Trump's inaugural chair

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Tom Barrack
    Private Equity Real Estate investor and the founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Colony Capital, headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors have spelled out more details of the allegations against the chair of former President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, who’s accused of secretly working as an agent for the United Arab Emirates to influence Trump’s foreign policy.

The details came in an updated indictment filed earlier this week in federal court in New York City in the case of Tom Barrack, a wealthy businessman who acted as an informal adviser to Trump.

Prosecutors say Barrack sought to leverage lucrative international business deals with the United Arab Emirates to benefit the political agendas of both the Trump campaign and the UAE. Barrack is expected to be arraigned next week on a superseding indictment charging him with conspiracy, obstruction of justice and making multiple false statements during a June 2019 interview with federal agents.

Barrack was arrested last year and released on $250 million bail. A message was left with his lawyer on Thursday.

The indictment says Barrack, a private equity manager based in Los Angeles, was a key figure in UAE investments in a tech fund and real estate totaling $374 million in 2017.

The indictment quotes emails and text messages from April 2017 stating that while traveling in the Middle East, Barrack was the point man to “pitch” the idea for the massive investments to top UAE officials like Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the current president who was then the crown prince of Abu Dhabi.

The indictment also details communications between an unnamed person running the Trump campaign, Barrack and Rashid al Malik, a businessman from the UAE who prosecutors said acted as a conduit to that nation’s rulers. Paul Manafort was Trump’s campaign manager at the time.

A 2016 email assured al Malik that language “that was anti the Saudi Royal Family” was removed from the Republican National Committee’s platform. According to the indictment, that was a reference to proposed wording calling for the release of sensitive documents gathered during the investigation of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • After found guilty of rape, former North Idaho lawmaker wants new trial or acquittal

    Von Ehlinger was found guilty of raping a legislative intern by a 12-person jury in April.

  • Letters to the Editor: Stop the blanket media coverage of mass shootings. It may put lives at risk

    A reader agrees with Times columnist Frank Shyong, who wrote that the attention paid to mass killers may motivate them to act.

  • Starbucks Will Start Reimbursing Staff for Abortion and Gender-Confirmation Procedures

    In a letter posted Monday to the Starbucks website from Sara Kelly, the acting Executive Vice President of Partner Resources, the Seattle coffee company said it would cover travel for U.S. employees to abortion and gender-affirming procedures if they aren’t within 100 miles of their home.

  • Texas resuming abuse investigations into families of transgender children

    Story at a glance The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) on Thursday suggested it would resume investigations into the families of transgender minors that receive gender-affirming medical care. The agency’s statement comes less than a week after the Texas Supreme Court ruled that such investigations may continue, but that the governor or…

  • House 1/6 panel rejects Justice Dept.'s transcript request

    The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is rejecting a request from the Justice Department for access to the committee’s interviews, for now

  • Naomi Judd memorialized at Ryman Auditorium: '(She) left country music better than she found it'

    Country music legend Naomi Judd's daughter -- and The Judds partner -- Wynonna will go on tour, as was scheduled for the duo, in 2022

  • U.S. labor market in spotlight as weekly jobless claims hit 4-month high

    The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, reaching a four month-high and potentially hinting at some cooling in demand for workers amid tightening financial conditions. Still, the labor market remains tight as the report from the Labor Department on Thursday also showed the ranks of the unemployed were the smallest in almost 52-1/2 years in early May. Signs of ebbing demand for labor were also evident in a survey from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve, showing a considerable decline in employment levels and the average workweek at factories in the mid-Atlantic region this month. The Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy stance as it fights inflation has sparked a stock market sell-off and boosted U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar.

  • Darius Rucker Renovates a Historic Charleston Mansion in New TV Series

    Rucker’s Reno premieres later this month on The Design Network.

  • Yellen: Ukraine war fallout threatens 'stagflation,' hunger

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Wednesday that Russia's February invasion of Ukraine has produced a sharp increase in food and energy prices that is contributing to a slowdown in growth and creating greater risk of global stagflation. “This is an environment that is filled with risk, both with respect to inflation and potential slowdowns,” Yellen said at a press conference ahead of Group of Seven finance ministers meetings this week in Bonn. “The economic outlook globally is challenging and uncertain,” Yellen said.

  • Store clerk pistol-whipped, then fired at by suspects as they fled, Fresno police say

    The clerk, who is in his 60s, is being treated for his wounds.

  • Travis Scott Continues To Honor His Family's Ties To HBCUs With $1M Scholarship Fund

    Travis Scott’s commitment to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) continues.

  • SEC Suffers Severe Setback Over Its Use of In-House Judges

    A federal appeals court held that the SEC had violated a hedge fund manager’s constitutional right to a jury trial. The agency had accused him of defrauding investors.

  • George P. Bush rips Ken Paxton for running 'Biden-style' campaign in exclusive interview

    In his campaign for Texas attorney general, George P. Bush is focused on legal and ethical questions surrounding two-term incumbent Ken Paxton.

  • Democratic House primaries could foreshadow party's direction

    While much of the focus this midterm cycle has been on statewide races and the momentum behind Republicans amid dismal approval numbers for President Joe Biden, several Democratic House primaries could be emblematic of the direction of the party ahead of November. In these contentious primary races in North Carolina, Oregon and Pennsylvania, voters will choose between progressive and more moderate candidates. In many cases, moderate candidates have been the beneficiaries of millions of dollars in spending by controversial outside groups like Protect Our Future, a PAC funded by a billionaire cryptocurrency boss Sam Bankman-Fried, and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, a pro-Israel super PAC.

  • Fetterman wins Democratic nomination in Pennsylvania Senate race

    Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, a progressive who disclosed he had a stroke last week, defeated centrist congressman Conor Lamb in the party's U.S. Senate primary, Edison Research projected on Tuesday. Fetterman now faces a Republican candidate in the Nov. 8 general election to determine the successor to retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey. The race is pivotal in Democratic hopes of retaining their slim majority in the Senate.

  • Lee Jung-jae makes directorial debut at Cannes with provocative political thriller ‘Hunt’

    Lee Jung-jae is making his directorial debut with “Hunt,” an action-packed thriller that is premiering at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. The film carries the same dark political themes as “Squid Game,” the Netflix sensation that launched Lee into the international limelight last year. In “Hunt,” Lee’s character, a spy for the Korean National Intelligence Service, works alongside another agent to find a mole within their agency — only to unearth the disturbing secrets rooted in their country.

  • What should Sixers' Joel Embiid focus on this offseason besides restored health?

    Returning to full health will be Joel Embiid's top summer priority, but are there specific skills he should focus on this offseason? By Noah Levick

  • Yellen says G7 to give Ukraine funds it needs 'to get through this'

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the G7 finance leaders on Thursday agreed to provide Ukraine the financial resources it needs in its struggle against Russia's invasion, and that policymakers are determined to meet their inflation targets. Yellen, speaking to reporters after the first day of a G7 finance ministers and central bank governors' meeting here, declined to confirm an $18.4 billion figure pledged in the group's draft communique seen by Reuters. Yellen said that funding pledges to Ukraine during the meeting exceeded the $15 billion that Kiev has estimated it needs over the next three months to make up for lost revenues as the war devastates its economy.

  • Two Million Cases: COVID-19 May Finally Force North Korea to Open Up

    North Korea’s massive COVID-19 outbreak may be making the hermit state amenable to external assistance

  • Nearly 100 Providence teachers receive letters warning them about sick time

    The letters are warning of improper use of sick time. The new teachers' contract refers to days missed before and after weekends and vacations.