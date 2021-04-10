Prosecutors detail what happened the night Chicago police shot 13-year-old during hearing for man who was with him

Megan Crepeau, Annie Sweeney, Jeremy Gorner and Alice Yin, Chicago Tribune
·6 min read

CHICAGO — A man who fired off gunshots as he stood next to 13-year-old Adam Toledo on a Little Village street corner sparked the chain of events that led to Toledo’s fatal shooting by Chicago police, Cook County prosecutors said in court Saturday.

Ruben Roman, 21, was charged with felonies including child endangerment, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge. Judge Susana Ortiz ordered him held on $150,000 bond; he will need to post $15,000 to be released on an ankle bracelet pending trial.

Roman is on video firing the weapon that brought officers to Little Village on the night of the shooting last month. He and Toledo fled the scene together, with officers in pursuit, according to prosecutors.

Roman was arrested as another officer chased Toledo, who was holding a gun when the officer shot him, prosecutors said. That gun matched the spent cartridge casings that were found in the area where Roman was firing, prosecutors said.

That sequence of events would strongly indicate that Roman at some point passed the gun to Toledo, though prosecutors stopped short of saying so explicitly.

“If the defendant does not bring the 13-year-old with him, if he doesn’t bring his gun with him while on gun offender probation, if he doesn’t shoot that gun seven to eight times on a city street with (Toledo) standing in arm’s length of him while he’s firing those shots … none of it would have happened,” Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said in court.

Roman’s attorney Assistant Public Defender Courtney Smallwood vigorously rejected the implication that Roman is responsible for Toledo’s death, noting that the gun was allegedly recovered from Toledo.

“The victim is dead at the hand of the Chicago police officers, not my client,” she said, calling Toledo’s death “tragic.”

The police shooting itself remains under investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

In court Saturday, Murphy gave the most detailed public description to date about what happened the night police killed Toledo, whose death at such a young age sparked outrage around the city.

No body-worn camera footage has been publicly released, and police have given scant details, saying only that Toledo was shot during an “armed confrontation” with an officer.

But prosecutors on Saturday gave a moment-by-moment account of that night and said their description was backed up by copious surveillance and body-worn camera footage.

About 2:30 a.m. March 29, Roman and Toledo were walking together on South Sawyer Avenue toward 24th Street, Murphy said. They can be distinguished in the camera footage by their clothing: a gold jacket on Roman and a white hat on Toledo, Murphy said.

As they walked toward the corner, a vehicle drove by, and Roman walked up and got into a “shooting stance,” Murphy said.

Toledo, at first, backed away. But as Roman began firing, the boy walked up closer until he was just an arm’s length away from the shooter, Murphy said.

Roman got off seven or eight shots, and the two quickly fled, Roman taking the lead and Toledo right behind, Murphy said.

A city ShotSpotter detected the gunfire, and two uniformed Chicago police officers in a marked squad car responded to the scene in less than a minute, Murphy said.

Roman and Toledo cut through an alley together, and police gave chase on foot, Murphy said. Both of the officers’ body-worn cameras were recording.

The officers who chased Roman and Toledo after the shots were fired both had their body-worn cameras recording, Murphy said.

One officer tackled Roman as Toledo kept running. As Roman was being arrested, he dropped a pair of red gloves, Murphy said. Those gloves tested positive for gunshot residue, according to Murphy.

Toledo kept running as an officer ordered him to stop, then paused near a break in a wooden fence, Murphy said. The officer ordered Toledo to show his hands. Toledo was standing with his left side to the officer and held his right hand to his right side, Murphy said.

The officer told Toledo “drop it, drop it,” as Toledo turned toward the officer with a gun in his right hand, Murphy said.

The officer fired one shot, hitting Toledo in the chest. The gun Toledo was holding landed a few feet away, Murphy said. The officer radioed for an ambulance and began chest compressions on Toledo, who was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, Murphy said.

The 9 mm Ruger that was recovered next to Toledo matches the fired shell casings that were found on the corner where Roman was shooting, prosecutors said.Toledo’s right hand also tested positive for gunshot residue, Murphy said.

Roman was taken into custody and, when asked who he was with, initially gave a fake name for Toledo. Later, he denied knowing who he was with. He also denied shooting, saying he was just in the alley waiting for a train.

“He never explained what train would have stopped in that alley,” Murphy said.

Roman was released from custody on a misdemeanor charge of resisting a police officer. He is due back in court next month on that charge.

Meanwhile, he failed to appear at a court hearing on an unrelated case Wednesday, leading a judge to issue a warrant for his arrest, records show. He is on probation for a gun charge in that case.

Roman was arrested on the warrant Friday at his mother’s house, where he was hiding in the closet and had shaved his head in an apparent effort to disguise himself, Murphy said.

Smallwood, Roman’s attorney, said much of the state’s evidence connecting her client to Toledo’s death was “speculative at best.”

There was no indication that Roman ever wore the red gloves that tested positive for gunshot residue, or that the gun allegedly recovered from Toledo was in fact Roman’s weapon, she said.

In setting bond, Ortiz noted that the spent cartridge casings from the scene matched the gun allegedly found in Toledo’s hands “that resulted in, as both sides put it, this very tragic situation.”

In a statement Saturday evening, attorneys for Toledo’s family declined to comment on prosecutors’ allegations “until we see all of the videos and examine the evidence for ourselves.”

The attorneys said they had an appointment to view the footage in the coming week.

Also on Saturday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she has spoken to Toledo’s mother “recently” but did not give details. During an unrelated news conference, she reiterated the family’s calls for peace in the wake of the shooting, which has spurred multiple protests across the city.

Lightfoot said Elizabeth Toledo, the boy’s mother, will view the shooting video “early next week” with her lawyer.

“We’re going to hopefully follow their lead in this, but I do believe there is obviously a significant amount of interest in the video,” said Lightfoot, who has said she has not seen the video. “I think it will only help disabuse a lot of urban myth that has sprung up in the void. But I want to be clear: From what’s been described to me, it is going to be a very tough video for people to watch.”

Lightfoot acknowledged that police were preparing for unrest, but said that was largely in response to the upcoming verdict in the Minnesota trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer who is accused of murdering George Floyd, a Black man.

The officers involved in Toledo’s shooting have been removed from regular duty pending a review of their conduct.

———

(Chicago Tribune’s Alice Yin contributed to this story.)

Recommended Stories

  • Man accused in Amazon data center explosion plot arrested in Fort Worth after FBI probe

    Man accused of Amazon center damage plot arrested in Fort Worth

  • Mother detained after three children fatally stabbed

    Liliana Carrillo was taken into custody about 200 miles from the city, police said.

  • Mother Arrested After 3 Toddlers Found Stabbed to Death in L.A.

    Los Angeles Police DepartmentThree toddlers were found stabbed to death on Saturday morning in a Reseda, Los Angeles, apartment, and their mother, Liliana Carrillo, was arrested following a police manhunt. The victims, whose names were not disclosed, were 3, 2, and six months old. Their grandmother found their bodies after she returned from work around 9:30 a.m. Police said Carrillo, 30, may have stolen a pickup truck in Bakersfield, California hours after the stabbing. She was taken into custody near Ponderosa in Tulare County. Investigators have yet to identify a motive. “Obviously, they’ll be talking with this lady at length to try to figure out what’s going on in her mind,” Lt. Raul Jovel told The Los Angeles Times, “These are the moments we carry throughout our career. It’s hard to process that as a police officer.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: Is India running out of doses?

    India produces most of the world's jabs but its own vaccination drive appears to be struggling.

  • Short-handed Clippers unleash a 41-4 run, then hang on and hold off Rockets

    With Patrick Beverley out indefinitely because of a broken hand and Paul George taking a night off, the Clippers survived a game of wild swings to beat the Rockets on Friday night.

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • Trump officials gloated about pressuring the CDC to edit its COVID-19 reports: 'Yippee!!!'

    A congressional investigation found that Trump officials had been "overruling and bullying scientists," per The Washington Post.

  • Wave of violent protests in Northern Ireland brings back bitter memories of 'the troubles'

    Violence continued on the streets of Belfast, Northern Ireland, following heightened tensions in the region over a mix of factors including Brexit, policing issues and anger about the lack of prosecution for Sinn Fein politicians who allegedly broke coronavirus restrictions.

  • Prince Philip: Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies on playing the duke in The Crown

    What was it like to take on the part of the Duke of Edinburgh in the award-winning Netflix series?

  • Covid: Australia faces vaccine delays after changing AstraZeneca advice

    It is now advising Australians aged under 50 to get another vaccine, causing concerns over supplies.

  • Wholesale prices up 1% in March, energy leads the way again

    Wholesale prices jumped again in March pushed by another big increase in energy prices, the government reported Friday. The Labor Department’s producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, rose 1% in March, follows last month’s 0.5% gain and a record jump of 1.3% in January. Energy prices jumped 5.9%, the Labor Department said Friday.

  • ‘Them’ Is Amazon’s Messy Stab at ‘Get Out’

    Amazon StudiosYou know a director’s work has been culturally influential when, in its wake, a crop of second-rate rehashes that simplify its ideas and formulas begins materializing.Such is the case with Them, a 10-part Amazon series (out April 9) that recycles and amalgamates many of the elements and themes of Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Us, the latter of which is even evoked by this endeavor’s similar title. More deflating still, though, is that creator Little Marvin and executive producer Lena Waithe’s horror effort (intended to be an American Horror Story-ish anthology, with each season boasting a new narrative) also traces the same lines already recently drawn by HBO’s Lovecraft Country, to underwhelming ends. Lovecraft Country may have been a mess, but at least it was daring and unpredictable—something that can’t be said of this period-piece tale of monstrous racism.Early intertitles set the scene: Between 1916 and 1970, approximately 6 million Black Americans relocated from the rural Jim Crow South to other parts of the United States, where they hoped to find greater tolerance and opportunity. In 1953, Henry (Ashley Thomas) and Livia “Lucky” Emory (Deborah Ayorinde), along with their two daughters Ruby (Us star Shahadi Wright Joseph) and Gracie (Melody Hurd), become part of that great migration, moving from Chatham County, North Carolina, to Compton, California. The Emorys are attempting to start fresh after a terrible tragedy that, we glean from an oblique prologue, involved a menacing white woman (Dale Dickey) and her cohorts snatching their infant son Chester in broad daylight. Considering that the ensuing tale will focus on the clan’s 10-day ordeal in their new West Coast environs, it’s clear from the outset that this change of scenery will do them no good. Anne Frank’s Stepsister Eva Schloss on Holocaust Horrors and How Trump Reminds Her of HitlerThem’s introductory on-screen exposition and ’70s-style credits recall The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and to be sure, a nightmare is in the cards. Their abode at 3011 Palmer Drive sits in a row of picture-perfect suburban tract homes straight out of Edward Scissorhands, and their neighbors are all clean-cut white men and eerie Stepford Wives-esque homemakers. At the top of that domestic food chain is Betty Wendell (Alison Pill), a bigot who resides with her husband Clark (Liam McIntyre) directly across the street from Henry and Lucky, and whose response to the area’s latest members is to shoot them malevolently disapproving looks from her front steps, and to then organize the rest of the street’s women to sit on lawn chairs and stare at the Emory house while blaring music. They’re racists with a capital R-A-C-I-S-T-S.From the outset, there’s no subtext to Them, only text, and that doesn’t change as further details emerge. Henry is a WWII veteran who, in 1946, was a PTSD-wracked mess only saved from lunacy by Lucky. Following Chester’s abduction, however, the shoe is now on the other foot, with Henry trying to prevent unstable Lucky from snapping while simultaneously getting them all settled in their new digs and dealing with co-workers and bosses at his aerospace engineering job whose prejudice lurks behind thinly veiled small talk and laughter. Alas, keeping Lucky in check is hard work, since Betty and company are blatantly abusive and threatening, and because unnerving things keep happing in their home—such as their dog turning up dead, and Gracie boasting strangulation marks on her neck after the little girl’s nocturnal run-in with a specter that, she claims, is her children’s book protagonist Miss Vera.Evil supernatural forces are almost as plentiful in this enclave as are real-world villains, and Them’s guiding idea is that racism is a corrupting plague that drives Black people literally insane—in part because they are repeatedly informed by their tormentors that their persecution is their own fault for not being nice or accommodating or reasonable enough. There’s mileage to be elicited from that idea, but over the course of its first four installments (which were all that was provided to press), the material is content to stay on the surface, alternating between scenes in which Betty fumes about the Emorys and organizes the town’s men to do something horrible about it, and Henry and Lucky have strange hallucinations (or are they?) involving blackface performers and housewives driven mad by incessant discrimination.Them’s directors stage their requisite jump scares with aplomb, and both Ayorinde and Thomas deliver engaging harried-to-their-breaking-point lead performances. Yet there’s no nuance to the proceedings’ dramatic dynamics—a situation not rectified by a revelation about Betty’s own family, which only underlines the twisted rancidness of virtually every Caucasian character. Marvin eschews the complexity of Peele’s socially-minded horror films for a much more straightforward approach, all while appropriating various facets of those predecessors, be it chipper ’50s pop tunes, creepy kids, or—most glaringly—the lingering image of a Black woman’s face whose big smile masks barely-suppressed trauma and psychosis. That doesn’t stop the series from conjuring up a few memorable sights of its own, such as a top-hatted fiend who accosts Lucky on an empty bus. But it does neuter the majority of the action’s suspense, since we always know exactly how we’re supposed to feel about everyone involved.Much of the blame for that shortcoming, ultimately, falls on Them’s writing, which amidst endless ugly epithets spewed by its light-skinned cretins, has one character tell Henry, “I heard them white folks in Compton are straight-up evil, man,” forcing Lucky to opine, “There is something wrong with this place, Henry. I can feel it. Something rotten,” and features Gracie remarking, “There’s something bad in this house. I don’t like it.” Clues about the nature of this otherworldly threat aren’t hard to spy (the Emorys purchased their home from the hellish-sounding Southland Trust Reality). Then again, there’s little sleuthing required, given that it’s not long before folks begin informing the family that their dwelling’s prior Black owners met a grisly fate.If nothing else, the series has a controlled aesthetic polish that keeps the mood sinister during both the sunshiny day and shadowy night. And perhaps there are greater mysteries lurking around Them’s second-half corner; vague intimations of a grander conspiracy do suggest that there could be more up the show’s sleeve than is initially apparent. Nevertheless, there’s so little novelty or intricacy to this saga’s early going that, in the end, it’s difficult to give it the benefit of the doubt.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Couple kicked off Spirit Airlines flight because 2-year-old was maskless

    Ari and Avital Eisenberg discuss their experience and possible litigation on 'The Ingraham Angle'

  • Airlines pull some 737 MAX jets on electrical issue

    Just five months after Boeing’s troubled 737 MAX jets finally returned to service, more turbulence. U.S. airlines temporarily grounded more than 60 of those jets Friday. The moves come one day after Boeing told the Federal Aviation Administration that it recommends temporarily removing some planes from service so it can address a manufacturing issue that could affect its backup power control unit. The aerospace giant wants 16 MAX customers to verify – in its words – “that a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system.” In response, Southwest Airlines removed 30 MAX planes from its schedule; American took out 17, and United pulled 16 MAX planes. The airlines have no estimate as to when the planes could return to the skies. A Boeing spokeswoman said the issue is not related to the key safety system tied to the two fatal crashes that led to the 20-month long grounding of the MAX planes. Boeing shares fell on the news in early trading Friday, making them the Dow’s top decliner.

  • Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernández on IL after COVID close contact

    The Toronto Blue Jays have placed outfielder Teoscar Hernández on the injured list after he was exposed to someone with a positive coronavirus case outside of the team. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Friday the team is conducting contact tracing and testing in accordance with Major League Baseball's guidelines after Hernández's close contact. Left-hander Ryan Borucki also went on the injured list with vaccine side effects, which included a fever and fatigue.

  • Scoop: Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel escorted out of RNC retreat

    During this weekend’s highly anticipated donor retreat hosted by the Republican National Committee in Palm Beach, Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel was escorted off the premises while his primary opponent, Jane Timken, was allowed to stay, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation tell Axios.What we’re hearing: The invitation-only event is taking place at the Four Seasons Resort, and the RNC reserved the entire hotel. While Timken, former Ohio GOP chair, was invited to the event “because she is a major donor” — Mandel was not, so he was asked to leave, according to one of the sources.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDespite not having his name on the list, Mandel seized on the opportunity to get some face time with top Republican donors while they all were in one place, one source familiar with his plans told Axios.But when the first event formally kicked off at the hotel Friday night, Mandel and others who did not have credentials were asked to leave.A spokesperson for the RNC declined to comment. Mandel's team did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Between the lines: Those attending the retreat not only have access to big donors, but also key party players, including former President Trump. Saturday evening, the group will travel to Mar-a-Lago, where Trump is expected to deliver remarks and mingle with attendees. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 presidential contender, will also speak. Why it matters: The incident gives Timken more visibility and access to Trump, which is crucial as he continues to be the party’s rainmaker and most influential player. It also underscores how Trump’s efforts to continue leading the GOP have made all interactions with donors high-stakes. Background: Trump previously showed interest in endorsing Timken, but was ultimately talked out of it by his son, Donald Trump Jr., and other top advisers.Mandel and Timken have long been extremely pro-Trump and both are vying to get the former president's endorsement — which could be the deciding factor in who wins the race to replace Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), who recently announce he will not run for reelection.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • NASA delays Mars helicopter flight after a crucial rotor-blade-spinning test ended abruptly

    Ingenuity was supposed to spin its blades at full speed on Friday, but a "watchdog" timer that identifies issues abruptly cut the test short.

  • Service with a smile: Prince Philip puts Land Rover hearse at heart of funeral he designed himself

    The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin will be carried through the grounds of Windsor Castle in a modified Land Rover that he designed for the occasion himself. The funeral will take place next Saturday at 3pm, following a short procession in which the Prince of Wales and senior members of the Royal family will follow the coffin on foot as it is driven to St George’s Chapel. The Queen will not take part in the procession. It will be a royal funeral like no other, with Royals adhering to Covid-19 guidelines by wearing masks throughout the ceremony and maintaining social distancing. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed that it would not be a state occasion, in accordance with the Duke’s wishes, but a ceremonial royal funeral in line with the Queen Mother’s funeral in 2002. Her Majesty gave final approval to the plans, which “very much reflect the personal wishes of the Duke" who died peacefully at home in Windsor Castle on Friday morning.

  • Meghan Markle won't travel to Prince Philip's funeral. Experts say flying while pregnant during the pandemic can be risky.

    An OB-GYN said flying while pregnant is generally safe before 36 weeks. Meghan Markle, whose due date is not known, didn't get clearance to fly.

  • Texas GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw recovering from emergency eye surgery that will leave him blind for a month

    Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.) revealed Saturday that he underwent emergency surgery on his left eye a day earlier after a doctor discovered his retina was detaching. The surgery "went well" he said, but it will require a long and likely arduous recovery. "I will be effectively blind for about a month," he explained, adding that a "few more prayers that my vision will get back to normal ... wouldn't hurt." While he recovers, he'll be mostly "off the grid," he said. It was a "terrifying prognosis" for Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, who was hit by an IED blast during a mission in Afghanistan's Helmand province in 2012. The injury cost him his right eye and badly damaged his left, his vision only returning after several surgeries, The Dallas Morning News notes. Crenshaw said "it was always a possibility that the effects of the damage to my retina would resurface, and it appears that is exactly what has happened." pic.twitter.com/9laF7Gjfvo — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 10, 2021 House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called Crenshaw a "fighter" who "has the support of every one of his colleagues" in Congress. "He's going to win this battle, too," McCarthy wrote on Twitter. More stories from theweek.com7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyHow red states silence urban votersYou should start a keyhole garden