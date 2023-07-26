Prosecutors dismiss charges agains Lockport auto shop owner

Jul. 26—Niagara County prosecutors have dismissed their case against Lockport auto repair shop owner Dave Mongielo, who faced three charges of harassment following his high-profile run-in with a group of town officials inside a local restaurant last year.

A July 14 written order from Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano indicated that the court received a "certified disposition dismissing the charges." Mongielo shared with this newspaper a copy of that order, which was sent to his attorney, James Ostrowski.

The order indicates that Ottaviano determined Mongielo, a registered gun owner in New York, should have his firearms returned to him as "no good cause exists to continue the suspension" of his pistol permit license. Mongielo said he picked up his collection of legal firearms from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

The owner of Mongielo's Auto Repair has for months contended that he broke no laws when he attempted to record the activities of a group of town officials who were gathered inside a restaurant in Lockport on May 10, 2022.

"I should have never been charged," Mongielo said during a Tuesday interview. "This outcome should have been given right away."

While pleased with the outcome, Mongielo said he is not entirely satisfied that justice was served.

"it just goes to prove it was political prosecution," Mongielo said. "The only reason they tried to charge me is because they know they did something wrong."

The harassment charges stemmed from an incident inside a local restaurant where Mongielo had stopped for breakfast and found several Town of Lockport officials, including Supervisor Mark Crocker, board members Patricia Dufour and Darlene DiCarlo, and Highway Superintendent Dave Miller, as well as Dufour's husband, Ralph, sitting together at a table. Mongielo said he attempted to use his cell phone to record the group as a "citizen journalist," arguing that, since a majority of town board members were present, they were holding what amounted to an "illegal" town board meeting. Mongielo testified that, at the time, he intended to ask Crocker and other the town officials questions about property reassessment.

Video obtained with Mongielo's cell phone showed that as he approached the table where the officials were sitting, Ralph Dufour got up, moved toward him and knocked the cell phone out of his hand, causing it to be damaged.

Ralph Dufour was later charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment. Due to a conflict involving officials in the Town of Lockport and the Niagara County District Attorney's Office, Ralph Dufour's case was transferred to the Orleans County District Attorney's Office.

Orleans County District Attorney Joe Cardone later confirmed that Ralph Dufour paid $375 restitution for damaging Mongielo's cell phone, and agreed to an Adjournment in Contemplation of Dismissal which resolved all charges.

Deputies investigating the incident initially declined to file charges against Mongielo. He was later charged after Crocker, DiCarlo and Miller all filed formal complaints with the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Due a conflict of interest, Mongielo's case was transferred out of Lockport Town Court to Royalton Town Court where it was ultimately dismissed.

Mongielo, a consistent critic of incumbent town officials who challenged Crocker in the Republican primary for supervisor last month, maintains that town officials perjured themselves in attesting that their complaints against him were factual.

He also continues to question why the trio were allowed to file their complaints at the sheriff's office, with assistance from a deputy, when he recently attempted to do the same and was denied the same courtesy by deputies at the county jail.

"I'm happy with the outcome, but it's just the point that these elected officials committed criminal acts by pursuing these charges against me," Mongielo said.

"People need to pay more attention to the grassroots elections," he added. "They are affecting political corruption more than anything else."