Prosecutors don't appeal; man acquitted in East Hartford home robbery

Sep. 19—A man who was convicted by a jury of breaking into the house of a neighbor in East Hartford and robbing the woman at knifepoint — but had his conviction reversed by the state Appellate Court — has been acquitted of the charges.

DEFENDANT: Edwin Glass, 41, who formerly lived with his mother at 31 Woodycrest Drive in East Hartford

ACQUITTAL: Entered Sept. 1 in Hartford Superior Court in accordance with state Appellate Court decision that DNA evidence was insufficient to identify Glass as perpetrator of East Hartford burglary and robbery of a lone woman in her home

STATUS: Glass is in a "re-entry program" in Middletown while on special parole for a 2011 robbery in Hartford.

Hartford Superior Court Judge Kevin C. Doyle on Sept. 1 entered the judgment of acquittal of Edwin Glass, 41, who formerly lived with his mother at 31 Woodycrest Drive in East Hartford, as ordered by the Appellate Court, records show.

Prosecutors could have asked the state Supreme Court to review the Appellate Court decision, but they didn't do so, online records show.

Alaine Griffin, a spokeswoman for the chief state's attorney's office, which handles criminal appeals on behalf of all state prosecutors, has not responded to a request for comment on the acquittal or why prosecutors didn't seek to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Glass, 41, remains in the custody of the state Department of Correction, online state records show. But the records list his "controlling offense" as "special parole," rather than burglary or robbery. Glass is a resident of the Eddy Center in Middletown.

The Eddy Center's website describes it as a "re-entry program" and as a "residential treatment center" addressing "individual client needs to help ease their transition back into the community and reduce the likelihood of criminal recidivism."

Glass was convicted in a first-degree robbery committed in Hartford in 2011 and sentenced to five years in prison, followed by seven years of special parole.

He was released from prison 39 days before the East Hartford crimes occurred on Sept. 4, 2016, prosecutor Richard Rubino said at his 2018 sentencing in the East Hartford case, in which the jury convicted Glass of first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery but acquitted him of fourth-degree sexual assault.

Judge James T. Graham sentenced Glass to 19 years in prison for the East Hartford crimes, in which the intruder held the lone woman at knifepoint for an extended time in her home while robbing her, then forced her to take a shower with her clothes on before fleeing.

Online records show that Glass' special parole will end in late July of next year, meaning that he

will have to be fully released into the community by then.

The East Hartford victim couldn't identify the intruder. She said he kept her facing away from him most of the time after he jumped out of an upstairs bedroom and attacked her.

The chief evidence the prosecutor relied on to identify Glass as the attacker was DNA found on a fragment of a latex glove found in the woman's house.

Two DNA experts testified at Glass' trial that the probability was overwhelming that he was the source of one of three DNA profiles found on one side of the glove fragment.

But one of the experts, Lana Ramos of the state Forensic Science Laboratory in Meriden, testified that her testing didn't distinguish between "primary" and "secondary" transfer of DNA. An example of primary transfer would be Glass getting his DNA on the glove by wearing it.

Secondary transfer might occur if he had shaken hands with someone who later wore the glove. Absent evidence that Glass wore the glove, the Appellate Court ruled, there was insufficient evidence to identify him as the intruder, necessitating his acquittal.

