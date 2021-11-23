Prosecutors drop appeal to reverse 10 acquittals in the Jasiel Correia corruption case

BOSTON — Federal prosecutors in the criminal case against former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia II have withdrawn their appeal to have 10 criminal convictions reinstated against him, reversing Judge Douglas Woodlock's acquittals.

On Friday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit issued a judgment ordering "that this appeal be voluntarily dismissed."

This judgment comes less than two weeks after prosecutors submitted notice to the appeals court that they intended to appeal Woodlock's decision.

On May 14, a jury convicted Correia of 21 counts of wire fraud, tax fraud, extortion and extortion conspiracy related to charges that he misused hundreds of thousands of dollars in money invested in a now-defunct smartphone app he developed called SnoOwl and charges that he shook down potential marijuana vendors for the right to do business in Fall River.

During his sentencing on Sept. 20 and 21, Woodlock tossed the jury's verdicts on 10 of the counts, acquitting him of six of the wire fraud counts and all four tax fraud counts, on the grounds that prosecutors had not supplied sufficient evidence.

Correia, 29, remains convicted of 11 counts of wire fraud, extortion and extortion conspiracy and faces six years in federal prison. He is due to report to prison Dec. 3. He is appealing to the First Circuit Court of Appeals to clear him of the 11 remaining counts of government corruption or grant him a new trial.

In June, a month after his jury conviction, he hired new attorneys William Fick and Daniel Marx and filed a 50-plus page motion for an appeal.

Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia II, enters John Joseph Moakley Federal Courthouse, on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.

Correia has since dismissed his defense attorney Kevin Reddington, who represented the former city mayor through his four-week trial in May.

Correia is still waiting on Woodlock to decide on two separate motions. The first is his request to stay out of prison pending his appeal.

His attorneys filed a second request for Correia to stay home for the holiday season to help with his new wife’s and in-laws' family business, the Towne House on Purchase Street. He offered to report to prison on Jan. 3 instead.

Correia’s attorneys have noted in a court filing that they can’t bring the request to the appeals court until Woodlock rules on the request for the stay while his case is on appeal. His prison report date is a little over a week away.

The status of Jasiel Correia's co-defendants

Correia’s co-defendant and former chief of staff, Gen Andrade, is scheduled to go to trial on Dec. 6 with a final pre-trial conference before Woodlock set for Nov. 29.

Earlier, Andrade had entered into a deal with federal prosecutors to plead guilty to charges of extortion, extortion conspiracy, bribery and lying to prosecutors, but Woodlock denied the agreement because a binding deal would have seen her receive no prison time. At the time, Woodlock said that the nature of the crimes should require some prison time.

Three other local men pleaded guilty to federal charges for their participation in Correia’s scheme.

Tony Costa and former Bristol County Training Consortium executive director Hildegar Camara are currently serving three-year probation sentences, and are both in home confinement, while city businessman David Hebert is awaiting sentencing pending his expected appearance for the government in the pending Andrade trial.

Fall River voters elected Correia at the age of 23 as the city’s youngest mayor in 2015. He survived a special election in 2019 after residents voted to recall him, but he maintained his position as mayor when he barely edged out current Mayor Paul Coogan in a plurality vote. Months later, in the 2019 citywide election, Coogan easily defeated Correia by a landslide.

