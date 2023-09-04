Prosecutors drop attempted homicide charge against Erie man accused in prison attack

An Erie man accused of attacking a corrections officer at the Erie County Prison in early July is facing lesser charges as the criminal case against him advances in court.

Prosecutors on Friday withdrew a first-degree felony count of attempted homicide and a second-degree felony count of assault by prisoner against 19-year-old Jasir A. Eaddy as Eaddy appeared in court for his scheduled preliminary hearing. Also withdrawn were misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, according to online court records.

Eaddy waived to court a first-degree felony count of aggravated assault and a third-degree felony count of escape. He remains in prison on $25,000 bond in the case.

Erie County Detectives charged Eaddy in early August after accusing him of assaulting a corrections officer at the county prison on July 2. Detectives accused Eaddy in his criminal complaint of pushing the officer toward a guard rail and attempting to lift the officer over the rail before putting the officer in a strangle hold.

Eaddy had been in the Erie County Prison since June 1, when he was arraigned on charges filed against him by the Erie Bureau of Police in a reported shooting in the 800 block of East Avenue on May 30. City police accuse Eaddy of firing a gunshot into a vehicle occupied by six people, including three young children, according to information in the criminal complaint filed in that case.

Eaddy, initially charged with attempted homicide in the May 30 incident, will face trial in November on felony counts of aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license in that case, according to information in his online court docket sheet. Eaddy appeared in court for his formal arraignment in August.

