Prosecutors drop battery charge against Indialantic mayor in leaf-rake incident

Rick Neale, Florida Today
·4 min read

Indialantic Mayor Dave Berkman has been cleared of battery against a political opponent during a post-Hurricane Ian cleanup event in the beachside town.

The State Attorney's Office dropped the battery charge, which stemmed from a Sept. 30 incident between Berkman and then-Indialantic Town Council candidate Mel Chang at Orlando Park.

Berkman, who is Jewish, has criticized Chang in recent years for making antisemitic remarks in emails to Indialantic leaders and on social media. Republican Party of Florida Chairman Joe Gruters and Florida Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay, also criticized Chang's remarks during the weeks leading up to Election Day.

Chang went on to lose the Town Council Seat 4 race to Loren Strand, whose campaign Berkman supported. Strand won 74.4% of the vote (1,275 votes), while Chang took 25.6% (439 votes).

Indialantic Mayor Dave Berkman speaks during a March 2021 memorial ceremony honoring COVID-19 victims at James A. Nance Park in Indialantic.
Indialantic Mayor Dave Berkman speaks during a March 2021 memorial ceremony honoring COVID-19 victims at James A. Nance Park in Indialantic.

During the Sept. 30 post-Ian park cleanup, Berkman "shoved a leaf rake with a plastic end into the face of the victim causing the rake to hit the victim's phone and his face," an Indialantic police probable cause affidavit said.

Berkman pleaded not guilty. The incident was later reviewed by an assistant state attorney based in Seminole County, who disposed of the misdemeanor charge, court records show.

"Every criminal complaint that our office receives undergoes a careful and thorough review by experienced prosecutors to determine if they reasonably believe the alleged crimes can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt at trial," Todd Brown, State Attorney's Office spokesperson, said in an email.

"This standard is much higher than the probable cause standard met by law enforcement when arresting a defendant. When that process finds the required evidence is not sufficient, prosecutors are ethically and legally obligated not to pursue prosecution of the defendant," Brown said.

In explaining why the case was reviewed by a Seminole County-based assistant state attorney, Brown said: "We periodically assign the review of criminal complaints involving public officials, law enforcement officers, and others to the office outside their position or jurisdiction. While we’re not obligated to do so, this process helps satisfy concerns that the review was independent and impartial."

Indialantic Town Hall.
Indialantic Town Hall.

Chang recorded video of the Sept. 30 rake incident on his cellphone and submitted it to Indialantic police, who arrested Berkman that afternoon. According to an Indialantic police officer's narrative released to FLORIDA TODAY by the State Attorney's Office, the officer did not observe any markings on the left side of Chang's face.

“It should be noted that his phone doesn't drop. It doesn't fall. I think that's the clearest thing," said Geoffrey Golub, Berkman's attorney.

"You know, you don't want people to think, ‘Oh, he took this rake and just hit him in the face,’ or something crazy like that," Golub said.

Berkman previously defeated Chang and a third candidate in the 2020 Indialantic mayoral race. Berkman won 75.3% of the vote, while Chang received 17.6%.

"Thank you to (the) majority who didn’t cast judgment or buy into the hype being cast, the legal system ran its course and all worked out," Berkman wrote in a Facebook post, referring to the battery charge.

"I am extremely proud of my fourteen years as Mayor and nearly eighteen in total to include councilman. It has been an honor serving the town, helping so many over the years and leading this amazing beachside community," Berkman wrote.

"As I get ready to move on in a few weeks into full retirement, I will leave with my head held high and proud of my time as Mayor," he wrote.

Berkman declined further comment. He has served as Indialantic's mayor since 2008, and he did not seek reelection. Mark McDermott ran unopposed to replace him, and he will take the oath of office on Wednesday.

Chang has said he is not antisemitic. Rather, he said he was mimicking Jewish-themed remarks that Berkman earlier wrote to him in emails sent from Berkman's mayoral email account.

In a Nov. 15 email, Chang asked the Town Council to request a federal investigation of allegations of antisemitism and hate speech. He said he disagreed with the State Attorney's Office decision to drop the battery charge, and he has emailed Phil Archer on the matter.

“I believe that (Berkman) pulled some shenanigans to get that thing withdrawn. It's hard evidence. It's video. It's corroborated by the police in their affidavit. So I don't know why the state dropped it," Chang said.

On Nov. 16, the Indialantic Town Council adopted a resolution to "denounce Antisemitism in our community and proclaim support for tolerance of all religious faiths."

The resolution also praised Gov. Ron DeSantis and Fine for sponsoring Florida's 2019 antisemitism law that added religion as a protected class regarding discrimination against students and employees in the public education system.

Rick Neale is the South Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @RickNeale1

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Indialantic Mayor Dave Berkman cleared of battery of political opponent

