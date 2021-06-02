Prosecutors drop case against man charged in Capitol riot

  • FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent rioters storm the Capitol, in Washington. The horror of Jan. 6 has been reduced from a stunning assault on American democracy to another political fight. Rather than unite behind a bipartisan investigation like the one that followed the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, Republicans are betting they can regain at least partial control of Congress if they put the issue behind them as quickly as possible without antagonizing former President Donald Trump or his supporters. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
  • In this image from U.S. Capitol Police video, Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, of Tampa, Fla., front, stands in the well on the floor of the U.S. Senate on Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. Hodgkins, who carried a Trump 2020 flag while in the U.S. Senate during the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, to a felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding. (U.S. Capitol Police via AP)
1 / 2

Capitol Breach Politics

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent rioters storm the Capitol, in Washington. The horror of Jan. 6 has been reduced from a stunning assault on American democracy to another political fight. Rather than unite behind a bipartisan investigation like the one that followed the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, Republicans are betting they can regain at least partial control of Congress if they put the issue behind them as quickly as possible without antagonizing former President Donald Trump or his supporters. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and JACQUES BILLEAUD
·3 min read

Federal prosecutors have dropped the criminal case against a New York man who was accused of participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, in what appears to be the first such move by the Justice Department in its sprawling Jan. 6 prosecution.

The dismissal of the case against Christopher M. Kelly was disclosed on Wednesday, the same day prosecutors secured a second guilty plea by one of the more than 450 Capitol riot defendants.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui agreed to dismiss the case against Kelly after prosecutors said in a court filing on Tuesday that they discussed the merits of the case with Kelly's lawyer and decided that ending the prosecution “serves the interests of justice” based on “the facts currently known to the government.”

The filing doesn't elaborate on the decision, and the Department of Justice refused to provide more information. An attorney for Kelly didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Faruqui agreed to dismiss the charges “without prejudice,” which means the Justice Department could attempt to revive the case.

Kelly was arrested in New York on Jan. 20 and faced charges of obstructing an official proceeding, aiding and abetting, violent entry and disorderly conduct, and unlawful entry to restricted buildings or grounds.

In an affidavit, an FBI agent said it appeared that Kelly used a Facebook account to inform “associates” that he had breached the Capitol and was inside the building. Two days before the attack, he told another Facebook user that he planned to be in Washington “with ex NYPD and some proud boys," the agent said.

More than two dozen leaders, members and associates of the far-right Proud Boys group have been charged in the riots, which interrupted the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over then-President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Kelly has a brother who is a retired New York City police officer, the FBI agent noted.

Meanwhile, a Florida man who carried a Trump 2020 flag while in the U.S. Senate during the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding.

Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, of Tampa, wore protective goggles under his chin and a Trump shirt while standing nearby as other rioters prayed and shouted from the Senate dais. Trump had told his supporters before the siege to “fight like hell” to overturn his defeat.

Prosecutor Mona Sedky said Hodgkins knew he wasn’t supposed to be in the Capitol and acted with intent to corruptly influence a government proceeding.

The judge asked whether the description of facts read aloud by the prosecutor was correct. “Yes, Your Honor,” Hodgkins said.

Hodgkins, who has no prior convictions, faces 15 to 21 months in prison under the sentencing guidelines. His sentencing was set for July 19.

The first person to plead guilty in the riot was a member of the Oath Keepers far-right militia group. Jon Ryan Schaffer, a heavy metal guitarist, has also agreed to cooperate with the government’s investigation in the hopes of getting a lighter sentence.

Schaffer pleaded guilty in April to two counts: obstruction of an official proceeding and entering and remaining in a restricted building with a dangerous or deadly weapon. He admitted being one of the first people to forcibly enter the Capitol after the mob broke open a set of doors guarded by Capitol Police.

___

Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo in Washington contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. moves to dismiss charges against a Capitol riots defendant

    Federal prosecutors on Tuesday took the unusual step of asking a judge to dismiss the criminal charges against Christopher M. Kelly, a defendant who was facing charges stemming from the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. In a court filing, prosecutors said they had "discussed the merits of the case" with Kelly's defense counsel. "Upon reflection of the facts currently known to the government, the government believes that dismissal without prejudice at this time serves the interests of justice," they wrote.

  • Justice Department secures 2nd guilty plea stemming from Capitol riot

    Paul Hodgkins, 38, of Tampa pleaded guilty on Wednesday to obstruction of an official proceeding for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.Why it matters: Hodgkins is the second defendant to plead guilty in the Justice Department's sweeping criminal investigation of the Capitol insurrection, which has resulted in charges against more than 500 people thus far, according to Insider.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.As part of the plea deal, the remaining

  • Feds move to drop charges for Capitol riot defendant

    Despite Facebook boast of 'We're in,' New York area man did not enter the Capitol, investigators conclude.

  • Canada finance minister says G7 deal on tech tax is 'within reach'

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Wednesday a multilateral agreement on the taxation of tech giants was "within reach" and it should go hand in hand with a deal on a global minimum corporate tax rate. Freeland will travel to London this week for a meeting of the finance ministers of the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations (G7). The United States proposed last month to set the minimum tax at 15%, down from the 21% it proposed in April, but others have argued its proposal does not go far enough on the taxation of tech giants like Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc.

  • Brian Sicknick's partner says she's "disgusted" with Republicans blocking Jan. 6 commission

    Sandra Garza, longtime partner of the late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, told CBS News she is "disgusted" with Senate Republicans for blocking a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.Why it matters: Although the Justice Department is leading a wide-ranging investigation to prosecute members of the Jan. 6 riot and another congressional probe is underway, these efforts are narrowly focused — missing big-picture questions that a 9/11-style commission could be able to

  • Donald Trump Shuts Down Blog a Month After Launching

    Donald Trump’s new blog is already a thing of the past, with the former president permanently shutting down his “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” website on Wednesday. The site — where Trump looked to reach his fans following his exile from major social platforms like Twitter and Facebook — had just launched in early May. But Trump senior aide Jason Miller told CNBC on Wednesday the site “will not be returning,” adding it was “just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on.” T

  • Under Biden, crossing the U.S. border has become like a lottery. Timing is everything.

    "Sometimes I ask myself why they [let me stay] and they deported others," said a 20-year-old Nicaraguan man. "And I give thanks to God."

  • Drone captures Arctic ice cracking abnormally early near isolated city

    Near a Russian town that sits more than a degree and a half above the Arctic Circle, aerial footage captured over the last weekend of May showed fractured sheets of ice moving through the Yenisey River after the ice drift began about a month ahead of schedule. An abnormally warm spring near the site where the footage was captured, in the vicinity of the town of Dudinka located in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region, is the reason for the early start to the ice drift, according to Ruptly. The town serves

  • 1st Hearing This Week in California Suit Charging Unequal Education During COVID

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. A lawsuit charging that California has failed to offer equal education to low-income students of color during the pandemic will get its first hearing in state Superior Court on Friday. The hearing comes roughly five months […]

  • Ibiza nightclubs set to reopen - but with no dancing

    Ibiza nightclubs are preparing to reopen after almost a year of enforced closure under Covid restrictions, but dancing will be banned. Under proposals drawn up by Spain’s Health Ministry, nightclubs could be allowed to open until 2am in most areas of Spain, where the 14-day cumulative infection rate is under 150 cases per 100,000 people. The proposed rules formed as part of an exit plan from Covid-19 restrictions, state that discotheques could open with 30 per cent indoor capacity and a maximum

  • Israel’s Netanyahu faces uncertain future as government deadline looms

    The country’s longest-serving leader could be out of office for the first time in 12 years if his opponents manage to form a government on Wednesday.

  • Biden privately tells lawmakers not to expect much on reparations legislation

    The president weighed in on race relations more bluntly than any of his predecessors during his speech Tuesday. But he also set expectations low for congressional action.

  • Motor racing-Verstappen leads Formula One to Baku

    Max Verstappen will start Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix as Formula One world championship leader for the first time but also with his Red Bull under close technical scrutiny. The race around the streets of Baku is the last before the sport's governing body brings in new rear-wing flexibility tests. Mercedes's seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton said last month that he reckoned Red Bull were gaining precious tenths of a second by using a "bendy wing on the back of their car".

  • Shot 55 years ago while marching against racism, James Meredith reminds us that powerful movements can include those with very different ideas

    Civil rights activist James Meredith grimaces in pain as he pulls himself across Highway 51 after being shot in Hernando, Mississippi, during his March Against Fear. AP Photo/Jack Thornell, FileJames Meredith was walking down Highway 51 just south of Hernando, Mississippi. It was June 6, 1966, the second day of his planned 220-mile trek from Memphis to Jackson, which he undertook to encourage Black people to overcome racist intimidation and to register to vote. As cars filled with newspaper repo

  • Apple rolls out iOS 14.7 beta 2 and iPadOS 14.7 beta 2 to developers

    Two weeks after the first iOS 14.7 beta rolled out, Apple has begun seeding iOS 14.7 beta 2 to developers. The public release of iOS 14.6 actually followed the first iOS 14.7 beta by five days, and since its release, iPhone owners have been reporting increased battery drain. It’s still not sure what all iOS …

  • Exclusive-Guatemalan president says graft fighter biased, ahead of Harris visit

    Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei criticized the country's best-known graft prosecutor for what he said was a left-wing politicization of the fight against corruption, a view at odds with strong U.S. backing for his work. Speaking in an interview with Reuters late on Tuesday, Giammattei nonetheless expressed hope that a visit to Guatemala next week by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will produce shared strategies to create prosperity in rural areas prone to emigration.

  • Sixers understand reality of life without Joel Embiid following his Game 4 knee injury

    The Sixers acknowledged that Joel Embiid is central to their championship hopes Monday night after he left Game 4 against the Wizards with right knee soreness. By Noah Levick

  • Kelly Osbourne Passionately Responds To Plastic Surgery Rumors On Instagram

    “I do not lie but thank you for the compliment.”

  • California fireman kills coworker in shooting

    A firefighter in Los Angeles County gunned down his coworkers on Tuesday, killing one and severely wounding another, shortly before taking his own life.That's according to authorities, who said the shooting erupted shortly before 11am at a fire station in the desert town of Agua Dulce, about 45 miles north of Los Angeles.Fire Chief Daryl Osby confirmed that one victim, a 44-year-old fire engineer, was pronounced dead at the scene."It was some of the worst news that I've heard in my career and as a fire chief, I've dealt with a lot of death and a lot of fallen members of my department."The second victim, a 54-year-old fire captain, was in critical but stable condition, according to authorities.Sheriff's deputies were sent to the suspect's home in Acton, about 10 miles southeast of the fire station, shortly after the shooting.There they found the house engulfed in flames and the suspected gunman in the pool, with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot to the head.Authorities said they had yet to determine a possible motive.The suspect was identified only as an off-duty fireman who returned to the station that day for unknown reasons.He was believed to have set fire to his own home, which has now been largely reduced to rubble.

  • Here’s one financial reason why employees want to work from home — and employers had a hand in it

    Meanwhile, employers also invested resources to improve their back-end infrastructure systems. The report, written by three professors from Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México, Stanford University and the University of Chicago, is based on a poll of 30,000 working-age Americans who earned at least $20,000 in 2019. Prior to the pandemic, a quarter of American workers occasionally worked from home, according to a 2019 Bureau of Labor Statistics report.