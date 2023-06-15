Prosecutors drop charge in St. Petersburg stabbing, after evidence of self-defense

Prosecutors have dropped the criminal case against a woman who St. Petersburg police said stabbed a man in February after reviewing evidence that she may have been acting in self-defense.

Shakerra Long, 30, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge earlier this year in the stabbing death of 43-year-old Brian Graham at a home in the 1900 block of 17th Street S in St. Petersburg. A neighbor reported that Graham had been found dead two days later, police said. According to St. Petersburg police, Long and Graham were in a domestic relationship.

The Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s Office decided not to file charges against Long in late May. After reviewing evidence from Long’s attorneys at the public defender’s office, prosecutors found that Graham had a history of domestic violence and believed they could not prove that Long wasn’t acting in self-defense. A witness also said Long showed up to their house swollen and bleeding the night of the incident, Chief Assistant State Attorney Kendall Davidson said.

“The victim had a significant criminal history, including multiple arrests for violence on women,” Davidson said.

In a statement to the Tampa Bay Times, the Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s Office said: “Our office is always satisfied when the State conducts a thoughtful and thorough investigation and arrives at a just conclusion supported by the law.”