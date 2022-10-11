Prosecutors drop all charges against Adnan Syed, the subject of the hit podcast "Serial"

WBAL - Baltimore Videos

DNA test results led Baltimore prosecutors to drop charges against Adnan Syed, 11 News has confirmed. Syed, 41, who was released in September after serving 23 years in prison for the murder of Hae Min Lee in 1999, had his conviction vacated by a Baltimore judge. It was found out that prosecutors failed to tell Syed's defense attorneys about evidence that would have allowed him to defend himself, including details that established two other people had threatened Lee's life. In a statement released late Tuesday morning by the Maryland Office of the Public Defender, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office announced it would not further prosecute the case based on DNA test results that excluded Syed from the DNA recovered from evidence. The public defender's office confirmed that Syed is now off home detention.