Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in 1999 murder of ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee

Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
·3 min read

Baltimore prosecutors dropped charges against Adnan Syed on Tuesday, who was freed from prison last month after spending more than 22 years behind bars fighting a murder conviction at the center of the hit podcast “Serial.”

Syed was sentenced to life behind bars in 2000 for the murder of Hae Min Lee, his former girlfriend, but has maintained his innocence in the decades since. He was freed on Sept. 19 by City Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phin, who concluded trial prosecutors failed to turn over evidence indicating someone else could have been behind Lee’s slaying.

“Although my administration was not responsible for neither the pain inflicted upon Hae Min Lee’s family, nor was my administration responsible for the wrongful conviction of Mr. Syed, as a representative of the institution, it is my responsibility to acknowledge and to apologize to the family of Hae Min Lee and Adnan Syed,” said Marilyn Mosby, the state’s attorney for the city of Baltimore.

“Justice is never denied, but justice be done,” Mosby added. “Today, justice is done.”

After his release last month, Syed, now 41, was placed on home detention with GPS location monitoring.

The Baltimore state’s attorney’s office on Tuesday declined to prosecute the case further, citing DNA test results that “excluded Mr. Syed from the DNA recovered from the evidence.” As a result, the Circuit Court dropped all criminal charges against him, triggering the dismissal of the criminal case in its entirety, according to the public defender’s office.

“Finally, Adnan Syed is able to live as a free man. The DNA results confirmed what we have already known and what underlies all of the current proceedings: that Adnan is innocent and lost 23 years of his life serving time for a crime he did not commit,” Syed’s attorney Erica Suter said in a statement.

“While the proceedings are not completely over, this is an important step for Adnan, who has been on house arrest since the motion to vacate was first granted last month,” she added. “He still needs some time to process everything that has happened and we ask that you provide him and his family with that space.”

Lee and Syed dated while they were students at Woodlawn High School in Baltimore County. They broke up just weeks before her body was found in a park Baltimore in January 1999. According to her autopsy, she died of manual strangulation. She was just 18 years old.

The case was thrust back into the spotlight years later after it became the subject of the well-known podcast “Serial,” which raised doubts about some of the evidence, including cellphone tower data.

A reinvestigation in the matter later revealed evidence indicating the involvement of two alternate suspects, who may have been involved individually or together, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Lee’s family has already expressed intent to appeal the decision to vacate Syed’s murder conviction. Lawyers for Lee’s brother, Young Lee, filed a notice of appeal “based on violations of his family’s right to meaningfully participate in the September 19, 2022 hearing on the motion to vacate Adnan Syed’s conviction,” his attorney, Steven Kelly, told CNN last month.

Young Lee argued he was not given enough notice to attend the legal proceedings last month, which were ultimately delayed, so that he may appear via Zoom.

With News Wire Services

Recommended Stories

  • Mila Kunis on sitting during ‘insane’ standing ovation for Will Smith after Oscars slap

    And the award for standing your ground goes to … Mila Kunis is opening up about the “no-brainer” of refusing, along with husband Ashton Kutcher, to give Will Smith a standing ovation at this year’s Oscars as he accepted the best actor for his role in “King Richard” shortly after slapping host Chris Rock for a joke made about wife Jada Pinkett Smith. “The idea of leading by example only makes ...

  • Watch: Brawl at North Texas Hooters starts over candy, leads to injuries, police say

    Plano police are investigating the fight, which allegedly started with children trying to sell chocolate bars.

  • Purdue student who confessed to killing his roommate apologizes, says he was ‘blackmailed’

    A Purdue University student who confessed to murdering his roommate last week has apologized for the crime and claimed he was blackmailed. Ji Min Sha, 22, a junior studying cybersecurity at the university in West Lafayette, called 911 at 12:44 a.m. on Wednesday to report that he had killed his roommate, Varun Manish Chheda, with a knife. Chheda, a 20-year-old senior majoring in data science, was found dead on a chair in their first-floor room at McCutcheon Hall.

  • Children shot in road rage incident in Nassau County

    William Joseph Hale, 35, and Frank Gilliard Allison, 43, were both arrested in a “cat and mouse” road rage incident, according to Nassau County Sheriff arrest reports.

  • Family dogs kill 2 Tennessee children, injure mom who tried to stop mauling, family says

    The attack took place outside of the family's Memphis home. The two children were found dead at the scene.

  • Dog collar-wearing woman says she escaped captivity at Missouri home

    A woman who said she’d been held captive and raped in a Missouri home was wearing a dog collar and appeared to have been bound when she started banging on

  • A man hurled a beer at a comedian who poked fun at his pro-Trump heckler wife. Now the club owner says he's pressing charges.

    Comedian Ariel Elias was on stage at a New Jersey club on Saturday night when a patron chucked a can of beer at her.

  • Teen accused in deadly Broward crash laughs in court

    One of the teens accused in a crime spree in Broward that ended in a deadly crash was kicked out of court Monday morning.

  • Authorities Are Searching For California Man, Beaten And Kidnapped Off The Streets In Broad Daylight

    The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two men suspected of beating and kidnapping a man off the street in broad daylight. Authorities released images of two men witnesses say drove up to a man in his 30s walking southbound on Michillinda Ave. in an unincorporated area of Pasadena, then exited their vehicle and started to beat the man before loading him into the backseat of a silver 2008 Infiniti and driving away. The attack occurred around 5:33 p.m. on Thursday. Witnesses

  • Florida Man Charged With Shooting Homeless Family Asleep In Car, Hitting Pregnant Mom

    A Florida man faces multiple felony charges in a shooting that allegedly targeted a homeless family. Christopher Stamat Jr., 21, of Tampa is charged with attempted murder in the second degree, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting "at, within or into" a vehicle and marijuana possession, account to jail records reviewed by Oxygen.com. Tampa Police say that Stamat is the man behind an Oct. 5 shooting in a parking lot across from the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Comp

  • Comedians sue over drug search program at Atlanta airport

    Comedians Eric André and Clayton English are challenging a police program at the Atlanta airport they say violates the constitutional rights of airline passengers, particularly Black passengers, through racial profiling and coercive searches just as they are about to board their flights. Lawyers for the two men filed a lawsuit Tuesday in federal court in Atlanta alleging that they were racially profiled and illegally stopped by Clayton County police at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

  • California boy chased home, punched by alleged bullies despite offering $50 for his safety

    An Asian American family in Santa Clara, California, has pressed charges against two boys who allegedly chased a family member before punching him multiple times just outside their home. Nina Leslie, who posted the video on Instagram on Monday, said her younger brother — who is also a minor — was walking her dog when the two boys followed him. In the video, the alleged bullies can be seen cornering Nina’s brother at their own doorway.

  • Police: LI woman arrested with $40 million in fake goods

    A Long Island woman is accused of duping customers with thousands of knockoff designer items -- from Gucci, to Louis Vuitton, to Chanel and Prada.

  • Toddler left behind in locked rental car at Florida airport

    A toddler was left behind accidentally in a locked rental car when it was returned by her grandfather to a central Florida airport, and she wasn't discovered by an employee until 45 minutes later, authorities said Tuesday. The girl, who is less than 2 years old, was found in a car in the return lot by a Hertz employee at Daytona Beach International Airport Monday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Not long after the girl was discovered, her mother called to say that her father had left her daughter accidentally in the rental car while babysitting her and that she was on her way to be reunited with her daughter, the sheriff's office said.

  • Michigan man sentenced to life in prison for murder of former pro poker player

    A Michigan man is now facing a mandatory life sentence for the brutal sexual assault and murder of former professional poker player Susie Zhao in 2020. Jeffery Morris, 62, was found guilty after a deliberation that lasted less than an hour in Oakland County, Michigan, on Friday, according to The Oakland Press. Morris, who was convicted of first-degree murder, was also convicted of felony murder, with the latter being second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

  • TIMELINE: Police chief investigating possible ‘criminal’ behavior after Ga. toddler vanishes

    It's been nearly a week since 20-month-old Quinton Simon disappeared from his home near Savannah.

  • 17-year-old is on life support after being shot by San Antonio officer in McDonald's parking lot

    Erik Cantu, the 17-year-old boy who was shot multiple times by a San Antonio police officer as he ate a burger in a McDonald’s parking lot last week, is on life support, according to a statement issued by his attorney Tuesday.

  • A local teacher’s bag was stolen. The keys to the school had a GPS tracking chip

    The stolen bag also had student papers to be graded.

  • Suspected ‘impaired’ driver was sober 9-year-old with an odd excuse, Florida cops say

    He was driving “all over the roadway,” a witness said.

  • Seller exploits gun-buyback loophole with help of 3D printer

    New York's attorney general has changed the rules of a state gun buyback program after a participant exploited the system by using a 3D printer to make firearm parts in bulk that he then turned in for $21,000 in gift cards. The seller, who identified himself by a pseudonym, said he traveled from West Virginia to a gun buyback Aug. 27 in Utica, New York, to take advantage of a loophole in the program — and to demonstrate that buybacks are futile in an era of printable weapons. Under the rules of the buyback, hosted by Attorney General Letitia James’ office and city police, that entitled him to $350 for each of the printed parts, including a $100 premium, since they were deemed “ghost guns” lacking serial numbers.