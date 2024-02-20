Prosecutors drop charges against family accused of beating gay Pompano Beach man

Broward prosecutors dropped charges Tuesday against a West Palm Beach man and his wife, who were accused of setting up and beating a Pompano Beach man who they believed turned their son gay.

Charges were also dismissed against their son, who was originally accused of leading his parents to the victim.

Yevhen Makarenko, his wife Inna, and their son Oleh had each been charged with attempted murder, burglary and kidnapping in the August 2021 beating.

“Though it is apparent that a crime was committed, there is no likelihood of conviction that these defendants committed such crimes,” Assistant State Attorney Veronica Walker wrote in a memorandum outlining the decision not to prosecute.

“I think from the start we knew, and the evidence showed, that they weren’t even there,” said George Palaidis, attorney for Yevhen Makarenko. “Our clients were all at home during this time period.”

Deputies had found the victim on Aug. 6, 2021 about 3:30 p.m. in his home. At the time, he told the deputies he had been drinking alcohol hours earlier and fell down. “How many times did you fall, 20?” one of the deputies asked him.

“This guy got the [expletive] beat out of him,” the other said.

Days later, the victim told investigators that he did not remember what happened, but that his cousin told him he had been beaten by Oleh Makarenko and his family. The victim and Makarenko, now 23, dated from November 2020 until July 2021, when Makarenko’s parents learned of the relationship, according to Walker’s memorandum.

“The victim is now blind in both eyes due to his injuries,” Walker wrote

The victim didn’t come forward with a full account until February 2022. Investigators confirmed the friendship between the victim and the youngest Makarenko as well as the disapproval of his parents. Interviewed by detectives, Oleh Makarenko denied being gay, though his text messages appeared to confirm a romantic relationship.

Investigators were unable to corroborate significant portions of the victim’s account, according to Walker. Because the victim took so long to come forward, crucial evidence was lost, including surveillance video from the front gate leading to the victim’s apartment complex.

Cellphone records also failed to place the defendants at the crime scene, according to Walker.

The victim has since moved away from Broward County.

The Makarenkos have consistently proclaimed their innocence. “The testimony of the victim in this case is a straight-up lie,” Oleh Makarenko said after a hearing in late 2022.

Rafael Olmeda can be reached at rolmeda@sunsentinel.com or 954-356-4557.