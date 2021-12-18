Prosecutors drop charges against former Jewell basketball coach

Dec. 17—A former Jewell School basketball coach accused of touching a co-worker in a sexual manner got his case dismissed because evidence that could have proved exculpatory was destroyed.

David Allen Samuelson, 64, was accused of repeatedly touching the buttocks of a colleague in 2018 and 2019. He faced misdemeanor counts of harassment and third-degree sexual abuse.

Samuelson said his relationship with the woman, who once coached the middle school girls' team, had been close, that the contact was consensual, and that the relationship occurred outside of school activities. Based on the harassment claims, the school district prevented him from coaching basketball.

In a court filing, Samuelson argued that the woman's claims were a response to the fact that he had expressed concerns with the school district superintendent about her behavior toward a parent. The filing also said the woman had "problematic" boundaries with a high school student.

Samuelson once served on the Jewell School District Board.

The evidence that was destroyed was body camera footage of interviews Clatsop County Sheriff's Office personnel had conducted with witnesses. Prosecutors prematurely signed off on a form that allowed the sheriff's office to dispose of the footage.

"I'm embarrassed by it," District Attorney Ron Brown said, adding, "It was not an intentional, sinister thing where, 'Oh yeah, we're going to tube this.' We thought we had a strong case."

Paul Charas, the deputy district attorney handling the case, said, "Any evidence is crucial."

"Obviously some (evidence) helps more than others, but a video recording ... there's little left up to interpretation," Charas said.

If the state destroys potentially exculpatory evidence, the case can be dismissed, Brown said. When the lost footage became known earlier this month, Charas filed a motion to dismiss, writing that "it is in the best interest of justice."

"Part of the job of a prosecutor is to ensure that all parties get a fair trial," Charas said.

In the lead-up to a trial that was expected to start in November, the district attorney's office produced evidence — copies of text messages — that had not been entered during discovery. Charas argued that the evidence wasn't new — the messages are referenced in the discovery materials — but copies of the texts themselves had only recently surfaced.

As a result, Richard Cohen, Samuelson's Portland-based attorney, said he would need to change his defense strategy. The trial had been reset for March.

Cohen and Samuelson could not be reached for comment on the dismissal of the charges.

"We're just sick about it, is really the way to put it," Brown said. "And I feel bad for the victim, and," he sighed, "it's very frustrating."