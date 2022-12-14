Prosecutors drop charges against leader of homeless nonprofit they accused of theft, money laundering

Last week prosecutors backed away from felony charges against a woman they alleged had been stealing from a Silverdale nonprofit she helped found that provides housing for people with mental health and addiction disorders, now saying the case needs more investigation.

The attorney for Lisa Kurek, 51, former executive director of Eagles Wings Coordinated Care, did not request the dismissal of the seven theft and money laundering charges prosecutors filed in June. Her husband, Anthony Kurek, Sr., 52, was charged as an accomplice and his charges were dismissed as well.

A civil lawsuit against Lisa Kurek by the board of Eagles Wings remains active, but the Kureks are no longer facing criminal charges.

In tossing the cases, Deputy Prosecutor Adam Thayer wrote in court documents the cases investigated by the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office were being dismissed “to permit further investigation.”

Thayer did not respond to an email seeking comment. Lisa Kurek’s attorney, Tom Weaver, declined to comment.

The prosecutor's office charging policy, which it posts online, says charges should not be filed until an investigation is complete.

“The prosecuting attorney should ensure through follow-up communication with the investigators that a thorough factual investigation has been conducted before a decision to prosecute is made,” the policy states. “The prosecuting attorney may delay charging pending a complete and full investigation by law enforcement.”

Prosecutor Chad Enright said attorneys discover new information about cases after filing charges, from the public who reads about the case, defense attorneys or witness interviews, and prosecutors have to consider that when handling the case.

“To prepare for trial, we reviewed the entire investigation and began interviewing potential witnesses,” Enright wrote in an email. “As we did our due diligence, it became apparent that some questions remained unanswered. These are important questions that we believe need additional analysis in order to prove our case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Story continues

Lisa Kurek co-founded Eagles Wings in 2017 and served as its executive director until she was fired on Dec. 4, 2021.

Sheriff’s office investigators alleged that between October 2018 to April 2021 about $119,000 of Eagles Wings money was used to pay for all-terrain vehicles, car loan payments and motorcycle down payments for the Kureks, according to court documents.

For the money laundering charge, prosecutors focused on the transfer of a vehicle and a utility trailer to Anthony Kurek Sr., alleging the loan for the vehicle and the trailer were paid for with Eagles Wings' money and then transferred to Anthony Kurek’s business, Yaweh Builders.

“No fraud intended,” Anthony Kurek wrote on state licensing records, according to court documents.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Charges dropped against former leader of Silverdale nonprofit