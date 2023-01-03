Prosecutors drop all charges against man at heart of controversial Eaton police arrest

A dramatic police arrest that riled a small Delaware County town and raised red flags among legal experts has taken a major turn.

Prosecutors have decided to drop all charges against Lanzell Williams, who was arrested in July 2020 after Eaton police forced entry into his family's apartment without a warrant and without announcing themselves.

Williams, who was in a bedroom at the time, grabbed a handgun and stepped into the hallway after hearing people enter his home, he told IndyStar. That seconds-long act meant to protect his property ended with Williams being sent to jail, and sparked a byzantine legal battle in criminal court.

It also spilled over into social media, where Williams' wife at the time, Tiffanie Williams, published post after post calling out Eaton police for what she says was misconduct. Those posts led police and the Eaton government to file a lawsuit against her over what they say are false and inflammatory accusations.

Police said they had the right to go after Tiffanie Williams as she fled into the apartment. For his actions Lanzell Williams was charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm at another person, both felonies.

But legal experts who spoke to IndyStar earlier this year said police committed constitutional violations when they forced their way into the apartment. His attorney made the same argument in court.

IndyStar also found that police body camera footage from the arrest appeared to contradict sworn testimony one of the officers gave in court. Delaware Circuit Judge Marianne Vorhees noticed a similar discrepancy.

In September, Vorhees denied a request by Williams' attorney David Seiter, who argued for evidence from the arrest and entry to be thrown out because according to Seiter police “violated the Constitutional rights of the Williams family.”

But in her denial order the judge also included a key observation. “Defendant is arguing a conflict occurred between the body cam footage and Officer (Jonathon) Snodgrass’s testimony during the hearing,” she wrote. “I agree, based upon what I saw and heard, a conflict exists.”

IndyStar has reached out to Eaton Police Chief Jay Turner and asked if any disciplinary actions have been taken against Snodgrass.

After the arrest, a 'downward spiral'

Williams told IndyStar the police entry, which started as an investigation into a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy, "sent everything in a downward spiral." His family provided receipts to IndyStar showing that they took out more than $34,000 in debt to cover his attorneys' fees and to bail him out of jail.

But Williams' years-long dispute with the criminal justice system came to a close during a single afternoon on Nov. 30, when Delaware County Deputy Prosecutor Steve Sneed submitted a motion to dismiss all charges. The motion gave a single ambiguous reason for the drastic change in prosecution.

“It is in the best interest of justice,” the motion states.

IndyStar sent a list of questions to Sneed in December asking him what he meant by that line, and whether he had any reaction to Williams’ family being saddled with tens of thousands of dollars of debt because of the arrest and charges. He hasn't responded.

Vorhees granted Sneed’s request the same day, instantly washing away the two charges against Williams.

Williams couldn't be reached for comment before publication. His father, Lanzell Williams Sr., told IndyStar on Dec. 16 he’s at ease now that the family can finally put his son's case behind them.

“I'm just glad it's over,” Williams Sr. said.

The case's resolution matters more than its price tag, he said, which will likely hang over the family well into the future.

“We’re out a lot of money, a lot of time and a lot of grief. But ultimately in the end he’s out of it with his sanity, and that's the best you could ask for I guess,” Williams Sr. said.

Williams fled Indiana to live in Michigan because he feared law enforcement in his former town, he told IndyStar. But his father said he's back in Indiana and has a job. He's helping his family pay off the legal debt.

Fifty-seven seconds leads to multiple court cases

The chaotic moments at the center of the legal dispute lasted just under a minute.

Early in the evening on July 17, 2020, Eaton Police Officer Jonathon Snodgrass knocked on the Williams' door after receiving a report that Tiffanie Williams was verbally accosting a distant relative.

According to body camera footage, Tiffanie Williams opened the door. Then, after seeing who it was, she slammed it shut. Snodgrass grabbed the handle and rammed the door with his shoulder immediately after it closed, forcing it open. He and the two Eaton police officers with him barged into the apartment.

They didn't have a warrant, nor did they announce themselves as police. Lanzell Williams didn't see the entry happen. Upon hearing Tiffanie Williams' screams, he stepped into the living room with a handgun.

“All’s I heard was the scuffling around in the living room," Lanzell Williams told IndyStar earlier this year, "and (Tiffanie Williams) screaming, ‘Help me!’”

Moments later Tiffanie Williams was restrained on the ground while Lanzell Williams was shouting at officers to get out of his apartment. He grabbed his phone and called 911 to ask for help.

Snodgrass’ probable cause affidavit – which was submitted to Delaware Circuit Court seven days after the arrest – stated that Tiffanie Williams “attempted” to shut the door, even though body camera footage shows the door come to a complete close before he forced it open.

Snodgrass also wrote that Lanzell Williams “came down the hallway pointing a gun at all three (officers),” that the officers verbally identified themselves as police and that he didn’t lower his gun until after officers had already asked him to put it down multiple times.

Williams appeared to raise the firearm over his head during a fraction of a second captured by the body camera footage, but he denied ever pointing it at the officers. And at no point during that encounter can any officer be heard announcing themselves as police.

According to the footage, Snodgrass demands that Lanzell Williams drop the gun, but only after Lanzell Williams already had it down at his side.

Indianapolis criminal defense attorney Bob Hammerle, who reviewed the footage, told IndyStar earlier this year the arrests were “shocking.” He said they establish “the importance of the (police) video cams.”

“The whole thing,” he told IndyStar, “is tragic and upsetting.”

Tiffanie Williams' legal disputes stemming from the arrest are ongoing.

She was charged with battery against a public safety official, resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy. Her attorney has been encouraging her to accept a plea agreement but she wants to push the case to trial because she believes Eaton police were wrong to enter the apartment and arrest her in the first place.

On top of that criminal case, she's the defendant in a civil lawsuit brought by the town of Eaton. The lawsuit wants to stop her from posting about the case or Eaton officers on social media. The town's lawyers claimed in the lawsuit that Tiffanie Williams was “hoping to incite a hostile community against the entire Eaton Police Department."

Call IndyStar courts reporter Johnny Magdaleno at 317-273-3188 or email him at jmagdaleno@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @IndyStarJohnny

