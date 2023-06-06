Prosecutors drop charges against Pinellas sheriff’s office corporal

Prosecutors have dropped the criminal case against a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office corporal who was accused of bruising his ex-wife after she indicated that she did not wish to prosecute.

Michael Deerman II was arrested on a charge of burglary with battery on April 9. Deputies said he forced himself into his ex-wife’s home in Seminole, twisted her arm behind her back and pushed her up against a wall, leaving her arm bruised and red.

Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney Bruce Bartlett said Deerman’s ex-wife indicated that she was not afraid of him and wanted him to get counseling instead of prosecuting the case. Prosecutors dropped the criminal charge on May 18.

Deerman’s attorney, Lee Pearlman, declined to comment on the case and said his client would not comment on the case either.

Deerman was hired by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in April 2017. He is not currently on leave. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said Deerman’s internal affairs investigation — which would determine any disciplinary measures he would receive as a sheriff’s office employee — is still ongoing.