Prosecutors drop first-degree murder charge against mother of 'Baby June'

WEST PALM BEACH — Prosecutors are no longer accusing Arya Singh of premeditated murder in connection with the death of Baby June, a newborn found floating in the ocean off the Boynton Inlet in 2018.

Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in December arrested 29-year-old Singh and charged her with first-degree murder after identifying her as the infant's mother through the use of investigative genetic genealogy. The Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office dropped the charge Friday and replaced it with second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

The line between the two degrees of murder hinges on whether prosecutors can prove premeditation: In first-degree cases, the state must prove the killing was planned. According to information filed with the court Friday, prosecutors believe Singh killed her newborn "without any premeditated design."

There’s no legal standard for how much time counts as premeditation. Prosecutors have said it can be a split-second decision, formed in the same amount of time it takes a batter to decide whether to swing at a fastball.

While the line between the two charges isn't always clear, the difference in sentencing can be vast. Prosecutors can seek the death penalty in first-degree murder cases. For a second-degree murder conviction, the maximum sentence is life in prison.

Newborn was found floating facedown in the ocean in 2018

Singh pleaded not guilty Friday to the second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse charges. The latter charge stems from allegations that after the infant died by asphyxiation, Singh put her body in the ocean on or around May 30, 2018. An off-duty firefighter found the newborn floating naked and facedown two days later.

The baby's father, who detectives have not named or charged with a crime, convinced investigators he had nothing to do with the newborn’s death and pointed them instead toward Singh — a Santaluces High School graduate and security guard at Lynn University with no criminal history.

Singh told detectives she didn't know she was pregnant until the day she delivered the baby — a phenomena known as a "cryptic pregnancy," which some researchers in Germany and the U.S. say is about three times more common than the birth of triplets. Singh said she delivered the baby into a toilet and didn't know whether the newborn was alive or dead.

According to a report by the magazine Mother Jones, there are no infanticide laws in the U.S. that would find women who kill their own children less culpable than other murderers. Such laws exist in England, Ireland, Canada and a handful of other countries based on the idea that a childbirth alters a woman's mind; that the ensuing hormonal changes are akin to a psychological condition. The maximum charge for women who commit infanticide in these countries is manslaughter.

A spokesperson for the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office declined to comment Wednesday on the change in charges that Singh is facing. Her defense attorney, Gregory Salnick, did not immediately return a request for comment.

