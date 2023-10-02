Prosecutors drop most charges against CBSD principal, but he's not out of jeopardy yet

A Central Bucks School District middle school principal is headed to trial for allegedly trespassing at the home of his estranged wife, but he will not face a felony charge.

In a brief court appearance Thursday, Kevin Marton, 53, of Lambertville, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges stemming from an incident in Doylestown after the Bucks County District Attorney's Office agreed to reduce one charge and withdrawal two others.

The most serious charge against Marton, criminal trespassing, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, was replaced with misdemeanor defiant trespassing. Two other harassment charges were also dropped.

“We are thankful to the Commonwealth for properly dismissing several charges including the felony and look forward to continuing to work with them toward a proper resolution,” Marton's attorney Antonetta Stancu said after the hearing.

Marton, who is principal of Tohickon Middle School, was arrested on Aug. 18 after he reportedly showed up at the home of his wife, refused to leave, and entered her home uninvited.

Marton and his wife, who is a Central Bucks School District administrator, have been separated for a year and his wife recently initiated divorce proceedings, according to police and court records.

Earlier this month the Central Bucks School Board approved a leave of absence for Marton retroactive to Aug. 21. His “anticipated return” date is Oct. 21. But his name no longer appears on the Tohickon website and Kyle Dudley has been appointed interim principal.

