Prosecutors drop South Bend murder charges over lack of witnesses

SOUTH BEND — St. Joseph County prosecutors this month dismissed murder charges stemming from a 2021 shooting at a South Bend gas station due to a lack of witnesses.

J'Ya McKelry, 23, was charged in June 2021 for murder and attempted murder after prosecutors alleged she shot and killed 41-year-old Charles Edwards in the parking lot of an Expo convenience store at the intersection of North Olive Street and Elwood Avenue.

According to court documents filed in the case, Edwards and his friend Michael Bell were in the parking lot of the store around 4:20 a.m. on June 20. A red Ford pulled up next to the men and the driver parked and went into the store.

While the driver was in the store, the documents say Bell began talking to McKelry, who was in the passenger seat of the Ford. McKelry "took exception to Bell" and as the driver of the Ford came out and began to pull out of the parking space, she leaned out of her window and fired a shot over the top of the car at Bell.

McKelry then pulled herself back inside the car and fired two more shots at the men through the driver's side window of the Ford before the car drove off, court documents say.

However, according to a motion to dismiss the case filed last week, prosecutors say they are unable to guarantee the testimony of three witnesses in the case. Two people who witnessed the shooting are either "not cooperating with the state at this time or have not been served," the motion says.

Another witness has not been located "despite the prior continuance and a concerted effort by several law enforcement agencies."

A St. Joseph County judge granted the motion to dismiss the case without prejudice ahead of a trial that had been set to start Monday. By dismissing the case without prejudice, prosecutors are still able to bring new charges if the witnesses are located.

St. Joseph County Jail records show McKelry has been in custody since June 2021, but she was released Monday.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Prosecutors in South Bend drop murder charges over lack of witnesses