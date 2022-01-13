Prosecutors drop strangulation, assault charges against Arona man

Jan. 13—Strangulation and assault charges against an Arona man were dismissed Wednesday by Westmoreland County prosecutors after his accuser said she would not testify against him at trial.

Shawn Grbach, 43, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges of harassment and disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to serve one year on probation for an incident police said took place in May at his Arona home.

According to court records, police said Grbach became irate during an argument with his accuser that arose over a dispute about the care of the child. Police said the woman claimed Grbach ordered her out of the house and became violent when she packed up the child's belongings. Grbach chased her, placed her hands around her neck until she nearly lost consciousness, police said.

Police said Grbach then threatened the same woman prior to a protection from abuse hearing last summer at the courthouse and was jailed.

Investigators said that while in jail, Grbach called his sister to ask she contact a friend and instruct him to demand his accuser to recant her allegations to facilitate his release from custody.

In court on Wednesday, witness intimidation charges, along with counts of strangulation, simple assault and one harassment offense were dismissed by prosecutors.

"The victim indicated she didn't want to testify and didn't want to go forward," said Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Ranger.

