Prosecutors drop trafficking charge

Nov. 17—The state opted to drop several charges, including one count of drug trafficking, against a Dalton man on Tuesday.

Defendant Kirby Taylor Patterson ultimately pled guilty to one count of the lesser included offense of possession of more than four grams of methamphetamine in Whitfield County Superior Court.

Conasauga Judicial Circuit Judge Cindy Morris accepted a recommendation from the state and sentenced Patterson to five years for the offense — with 10 days to be served in confinement and the remainder to be served on probation.

He also pled guilty to one count of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.

Conasauga Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Mark Higgins said Patterson and his spouse were initially arrested at Walmart.

"Taking items out of packages and then scanning some items and not scanning others and bagging them without paying for them," he told the court. "A search incident to the arrest of Mr. Patterson, law enforcement located a pill bottle with 92 pills of counterfeit Adderall, which tested positive for methamphetamine."

As part of the plea, the state also agreed to drop two additional felony charges against the defendant, listed in Whitfield County Superior Court documents as one count of possession of a schedule 3 controlled substance and one count of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit a crime.

Morris said Patterson faced a maximum sentence of 15 years for the methamphetamine possession charge.

The defendant was represented at the proceedings by attorney John Wetzler.

"The conditions of probation are that he pay a $750 fine, perform 100 hours of community service, complete an alcohol and drug abuse evaluation and any recommended treatment," Higgins listed some of the defendant's terms.

Patterson received a concurrent 12-month probation sentence for the shoplifting charge.

"Mr. Wetzler indicated Mr. Patterson is asking to report on Dec. 1 to begin the balance of his jail time, the state has no objection to that," Higgins said. "Mr. Patterson's been in court probably about 15 times already, so I don't have a problem."

Wetzler told the court he believes Patterson has already served about three days in pre-trial detention.

Morris made a special condition that the defendant turn himself in at the local jail on that date at a specific time.

"Violations of these special conditions could result in the revocation of your balance," she told Patterson.

Wetzler requested that Patterson be sentenced under Georgia's "first offender" act, which Morris accepted.

"The benefit would be if you successfully complete this, you will have no adjudication of guilt on your record and you won't have the felony conviction," Morris told the defendant. "The risk would be that if you violate your probation or you reoffend, you can be adjudicated guilty, so you'd have the felony on your record — but you could also be resentenced as to count one, you could be resentenced up to 15 years."