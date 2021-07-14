Prosecutors dropped charges against an Australian farm worker accused of intentionally embedding needles in strawberries

A farm worker in Australia accused of inserting sewing needles into strawberries in 2018 had all her charges dropped on Wednesday. Blaine Harrington III/Getty Images

53-year-old My Ut Trinh was due to begin a four-week trial this week in Brisbane.

Prosecutors alleged she was responsible for a series of needles discovered stuck inside of strawberries.

There was a nationwide food safety scare in Australia in 2018 when needles were found embedded in the fruit.

A farm worker in Australia accused of inserting sewing needles into strawberries in 2018 had charges dropped against her on Wednesday.

Fifty-three-year-old My Ut Trinh was due to begin a four-week trial this week in Brisbane, Queensland, but prosecutors decided not to pursue the case because they felt it was unlikely she would be convicted, reported News.com.au.

She was facing seven charges of "contamination of goods" and another charge of "circumstance of aggravation," according to Queensland police. These charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment.

Prosecutors alleged Trinh placed sewing needles in strawberries between September 2 and 7, 2018, while she was working as a supervisor at Berrylicious Farm in Brisbane.

According to a report from News.com.au, Trinh told a coworker that she was unhappy with management and planned on getting revenge on her employer by putting needles in strawberries to "make them go bankrupt."

The first needle was found in September 2018 by a man who bought a punnet of strawberries from a supermarket. Scores of copycat incidents later followed - police reported around 270 in all, according to The Guardian - triggering a mass recall nationwide.

More than 70 brands were affected, and the strawberry farming industry experienced a market loss of around AU$160 million ($120 million), per Reuters.

Speaking outside the courthouse, Trinh thanked her supporters, telling them she hadn't worked in three years, reported The Guardian.

Trinh's lawyer called it a "complete vindication," and explained "it was a decision made by the Director of Public Prosecutions when they assessed whether or not they could maintain or support a conviction before going before a jury," reported the Brisbane Times.

