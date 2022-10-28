Prosecutors say he encouraged teens to send him sexually explicit videos. Now he's bound for prison.

A 28-year-old man from Trinidad and Tobago who was living near Lake Worth Beach without proper documentation has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitting he encouraged young teens he met online to send him sexually explicit videos.

Olinto Lynch, who came to the United States in March 2020 and briefly lived with an aunt in Wellington, pleaded guilty to a charge of production of child pornography.

At a sentencing hearing this week, U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg said Lynch will be turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials for possible deportation after he completes his sentence.

Lynch was arrested in October 2021 after a mother in South Carolina found the videos on her 13-year-old daughter’s Snapchat account and contacted the FBI.

After his arrest, Lynch told FBI agents he had communicated with the girl online, by phone and in video chats for about two weeks. Photos and videos uncovered by agent showed Lynch and the girl traded nude photos and engaged in mutual masturbation, court records show.

Lynch also told agents that he had a yearlong online relationship with another young teen and traveled to South Carolina to meet her. Both he and the girl told agents that they didn’t have sex.

Assistant Federal Public Defender Scott Berry said Lynch’s interest in young girls stemmed from his harsh treatment by an alcoholic father. To spare Lynch from a maximum 30-year prison sentence, Berry also claimed Lynch had no prior criminal record. He was working at a Lantana-area Marathon station at the time of his arrest.

