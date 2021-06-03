Prosecutors are examining if Matt Gaetz obstructed justice in the sex-trafficking investigation into him, report says

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks as the House Judiciary Committee hears investigative findings in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. AP

Prosecutors are examining whether Rep. Matt Gaetz obstructed justice, Politico reported Wednesday.

The probe concerns a call Gaetz made to a witness in the sex-trafficking probe he is the subject of.

Gaetz has denied the allegations against him, including that he paid for sex with a minor.

Prosecutors are looking into whether Rep. Matt Gaetz obstructed justice in the sex-trafficking investigation that he is the subject of, Politico reported Wednesday.

The Justice Department is investigating if the Florida congressman violated federal sex-trafficking laws and had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

Sources told Politico that the obstruction of justice probe concerns a call Gaetz had with a witness in the case. The witness was on the phone with Gaetz's ex-girlfriend, who then dialed in the congressman. The contents of the call are not clear, but they will determine if Gaetz is charged with obstruction, the outlet reported.

Obstruction of justice is an act that "influences, obstructs, or impedes, or endeavors to influence, obstruct, or impede, the due administration of justice."

Gaetz has denied all of the allegations against him. A spokesperson for Gaetz did not respond to Insider's request for comment on the obstruction of justice inquiry, but one said in a statement to Politico the congressman has not broken any laws.

"Congressman Gaetz pursues justice, he doesn't obstruct it," the statement said.

Gaetz ex-girlfriend, for her part, is seeking a deal over concerns she might have violated obstruction of justice laws, Politico reported. CNN reported in May one of Gaetz's ex-girlfriends was cooperating with prosecutors, though it's unclear if it's the same ex-girlfriend involved in the call with the witness.

The investigation into Gaetz, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, reportedly stemmed from an investigation into another Florida Republican, former tax official Joel Greenberg, who is an associate of Gaetz.

In May, Greenberg pleaded guilty to six felony counts, including the sex trafficking of a child, and agreed to cooperate with the US government on the investigation and prosecution of others.

