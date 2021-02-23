Prosecutors say re-examining Ohio store robberies linked to killing of Black man

FILE PHOTO: The story of Da'Shawn Tye

By Tim Reid and Daniel Trotta

(Reuters) - Prosecutors investigating the shooting death in Ohio of an unarmed Black man by a white store owner are re-examining two earlier robberies they had linked to the dead man, in a case his family wants investigated as a federal civil rights violation.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters announced in December that no charges would be filed against the store owner who shot Da’Shawn Tye, 19, after concluding that Tye was attempting to rob the store for a third time and that the owner feared for his life.

Tye’s family contends there is no evidence their son acted improperly on Nov. 19 or that he was the robber at the Mages Grocery in Cincinnati on Aug. 8 and Nov. 14.

No weapon was found on or near Tye, according to the family's attorney Fanon Rucker. In January, Rucker asked the U.S. Department of Justice to open a civil rights investigation into the case.

The Chief Assistant Prosecutor of the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, Mark Piepmeier, told Reuters he has asked the Cincinnati Police to re-investigate the earlier robberies.

“I asked the Cincinnati Police department to do a complete investigation of the earlier robberies as if Tye had lived and we were going to prosecute him for those robberies,” Piepmeier said in an email on Monday.

“This is being done to satisfy his family that he had done the earlier robberies and that is why the storeowner was justifiably in fear when Tye appeared on the day of the fatal shooting."

Tye's family says their son is not depicted in the two still images of the earlier incidents shown to them by Cincinnati homicide detectives. Prosecutors have refused to release those images to the Tye family's lawyers or the public, citing the ongoing investigation.

The store owner, Michael Mages, 60, has referred questions to his attorney, Erin Moore. In an email, Moore refused to comment "while there is pending or the potential for investigation or litigation."

The Justice Department has acknowledged receiving the family's request for a probe, but has not commented further.

(Reporting by Tim Reid and Daniel Trotta, writing by Tim Reid, editing by Donna Bryson and Sonya Hepinstall)

Recommended Stories

  • Latrice Royale on Why She’s More Excited By Black Future Than Black History (Guest Column)

    We do not teach Black History as we should in schools. However, this entire country was built on the backs of Black slaves. The fact that so many people are unaware of that is astonishing to me. When you think about it, and get down to the root of it, we are still fighting for […]

  • ECB wants veto power on stablecoins in the euro zone

    The European Central Bank wants veto power on the launch of stablecoins such as Facebook's Diem in the euro zone and a greater role in their supervision, it has told European Union lawmakers. Central bankers around the world are worried that the rise of cryptocurrencies, especially stablecoins which derive their value from one or more official currencies. The EU set out plans in September to create comprehensive rules for crypto-assets, including stress tests as well as capital and liquidity requirements, saying Facebook would have to adhere to them before launching its proposed stablecoin in the bloc.

  • Dinner at Versailles, Private Jets and That Flower Wall: Revisit Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Wedding

    Back in 2014, on a sunny May Saturday in Europe, reality TV's reigning queen Kim Kardashian wed her prince Kanye West in one of the most lavish weddings the world has ever seen.

  • Why Apple Will Hit A $3 Trillion Market Cap By The End Of 2021

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are on track to hit another milestone in terms of market capitalization, according to Wedbush Securities. The Apple Analyst: Daniel Ives has an Outperform rating and $175 price target on Apple shares, with the bull-case price target at $225. The Apple Thesis: After Apple's jaw-dropping performance in the December quarter that was reported in late January, the shares of the company have taken a breather, Ives said. The weakness, the analyst said, is a short-term blip on the stock's upward trajectory. The positive view is premised on Wedbush's Asia supply chain checks, which point to robust strength in the iPhone 12 supercycle into the rest of 2021. "Given the fundamental strength we are seeing for this supercycle, coupled by a further re-rating on the horizon, we believe Apple will hit $3 trillion in market cap by year-end," Ives wrote in the note. Related Link: 10 Things Apple Investors May Wish For In 2021 Based on the current trajectory and in a bull-case scenario, Apple has the potential to sell more than 240 million units of iPhones in the fiscal year 2021, the analyst estimates. This is higher than the current consensus forecast of 220 million units and will likely easily eclipse the previous annual record of 230 million units set by the company in the fiscal year 2015. With about 350 million of the 950 million iPhones worldwide currently in the window of an upgrade cycle, Ives thinks this will translate to an unprecedented upgrade cycle for Apple. ASPs are also shifting higher due to product mix shifting toward the more expensive iPhone Pro, boding well for top-line numbers, heading into the March and June quarters. Apple's EV endeavor, according to the firm, is the right strategic move at the right time. "If Apple gets just 5%-10% of share this could represent another major growth pillar within Cupertino and add $30+ per share to Apple's SOTP valuation," the firm said. AAPL Price Target: Apple shares were retreating 2.4% to $126.64 Monday, after having lost about 2% year-to-date. (Photo by Angus Gray on Unsplash) Latest Ratings for AAPL DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2021RBC CapitalAssumesOutperform Jan 2021DA DavidsonMaintainsBuy Jan 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaApple In Talks To Buy Lidar Technology For Self-Driving Car: ReportWhy Wedbush Expects Apple To Find An EV Partner In 2021© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bloody Sunday memorial to honor late civil rights giants

    This year's commemoration of a pivotal moment in the fight for voting rights for African Americans will honor four giants of the civil rights movement who lost their lives in 2020, including the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis. Rev. Joseph Lowery, C.T. Vivian, attorney Bruce Boynton and Lewis will be honored during the 56th annual commemoration of Bloody Sunday, the day in 1965 that civil rights marchers were brutally beaten on Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge.

  • Leslie Jordan Is Launching a Radio Show on Apple Music Country: All the Details

    Hunker Down Radio with Leslie Jordan on Apple Music Country debuts Sunday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. ET

  • 'It’s kind of insulting': Cardi B, Mariah Carey talk prejudice in music, fashion industry

    Cardi B and Mariah Carey talk about issues of prejudice and racism they have encountered in their careers in the latest issue of Interview magazine.

  • USPS selects Oshkosh Defense to build greener mail truck

    The United States Post Office said Tuesday that it has chosen Oshkosh Defense to build its next-generation mail-delivery vehicle, part of an effort to make the USPS more environmentally friendly by switching a portion of its huge fleet to electric vehicles. Oshkosh Defense, a division of Wisconsin-based Oshkosh Corp., will assemble 50,000 to 165,000 of the new Next Generation Delivery Vehicles at its existing U.S. manufacturing facilities. USPS described the deal as the first part of a multibillion-dollar 10-year effort to replace its delivery vehicle fleet.

  • David Perdue decides against 2022 Senate run

    Former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) won't be pursuing a 2022 Senate comeback bid after all. Perdue, who lost his Senate seat to Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) during Georgia's runoff elections in January, announced Tuesday that "after much prayer and reflection," he has decided not to run for Senate in Georgia in 2022. "This is a personal decision, not a political one," Perdue said, adding that he will "do everything I can" to ensure the eventual Republican candidate wins the seat. The former Georgia senator had been considering challenging Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), who in 2022 would be running for a full six-year term after completing the term of Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.). In fact, Perdue recently filed paperwork to run, and a senior adviser confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he was "leaning heavily toward" running. Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and former Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) have also been considering running for the Senate seat, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted, but they had reportedly been waiting to see what Perdue would do before making a decision. More stories from theweek.comLawrence Ferlinghetti, City Lights founder and champion of the Beat Generation, dead at 101Is the new COVID normal preventing us from getting back to life?Ted Cruz says his wife is 'pissed' over leaked Cancun texts

  • UK's Prince Philip 'a lot better' but to stay in hospital for treatment for infection

    Britain's Prince Philip is getting a lot better, his youngest son said on Tuesday after Buckingham Palace said the 99-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth would remain in hospital for several more days to receive treatment for an infection. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, walked into London's private King Edward VII Hospital last Tuesday evening after he was advised by his doctor to be admitted after he felt unwell, and has spent seven nights there. "He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days," Buckingham Palace said, adding he was receiving medical attention for an unspecified infection.

  • I made 4 celebrity chefs' biscuit recipes, and the best were little pillows of deliciousness

    I followed recipes from famous chefs Bobby Flay, Carla Hall, Alton Brown, and Guy Fieri to see which one has the best biscuits.

  • Donald Trump and allies are rerunning the election Big Lie. They could incite violence again.

    U.S. Capitol insurrection can't be repeated. The Voter Protection Program has put together a report that takes down every lie about the 2020 election.

  • Three held on suspicion of supplying bomb that killed Malta journalist

    Three men suspected of having supplied the bomb which killed Maltese anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017 were arrested on Tuesday, police said. Their arrest came as a man accused of carrying out the killing agreed to a plea deal, accepting his responsibility for the assassination in return for a reduced, 15-year jail term instead of possible life behind bars. A legal source said Vince Muscat had provided police with vital information about the case, which has shone a spotlight on corruption in the European Union's smallest country.

  • Congressman whose family said he was in ‘devil’s army’ for opposing Trump says it shows divides former president caused

    ‘If you haven't experienced that division in your family, this is the best example of it’

  • How Princess Eugenie's royal baby photo compares to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's

    Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank broke from royal tradition by having their midwife take the photo.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he's losing $65 million over election-fraud claims and it proves he's not pushing conspiracy theories for the money

    Dominion filed a lawsuit against Lindell seeking $1.3 billion in damages and claiming he used election-fraud claims to turbocharge MyPillow sales.

  • Indian climate activist granted bail over farmer protests

    An Indian court on Tuesday granted a 22-year-old climate activist bail, 10 days after she was detained on sedition charges for her alleged role in the creation of an online document intended to help amplify farmer protests. Disha Ravi is part of the Indian wing of Fridays for Future, a global climate change movement founded by Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.

  • Bret Baier on Tiger Woods accident: 'You feel for his family'

    'Special Report' anchor joins 'The Story' to reflect on Tiger Woods' car crash and his impact on the sport of golf

  • Trump team denies he is refusing to share stage with Pence and insists they have spoken since Capitol riot

    ‘Donald Trump and Mike Pence had a great call last week!’ Miller

  • Police captain offers grisly new details of Capitol riot at first official hearing on insurrection

    A captain in the US Capitol Police force who responded to the 6 January Capitol riot offered a harrowing first-hand account on Tuesday of her experience battling white supremacists and other pro-Trump elements. Rioters nearly broke her arm amid the chaos, Captain Carneysha Mendoza, a veteran of the US Army, told senators at the first official hearing on the 6 January security breach. “I received chemical burns to my face that still have not healed to this day,” Ms Mendoza said.