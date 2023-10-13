Prosecutors expose ex-intelligence officer while studying Russia's trail in crimes against Maidan protesters

During the investigation of treason committed by former Ukrainian high-ranking officials in the interests of Russia by using violence against Euromaidan participants, law enforcement officers have exposed a former personnel intelligence officer who justifies the aggression of the Russian Federation and denies the existence of Ukraine and its people.

Source: Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine

Details: The officers exposed a former employee of the Ukrainian intelligence service during the pre-trial investigation of the Maidan cases, under the operational support of the Department of Internal Security of the National Police.

The investigation materials show that the ex-law enforcement officer worked in the intelligence agency of Ukraine until April 2014 (the agency is not specified in the report – ed.).

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Possessing relevant professional skills, experience and special knowledge in the field of information operations, he assisted Russia in carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine from 2013 to 2023.

The person involved carried out information activities, using a fake identity of an independent analyst and publicist, coordinating his actions with representatives of the Russian Federation. The suspect spread Russian propaganda narratives, which, starting in 2013, were used by Russia's top military and political leadership.

The law enforcement officers do not name the suspect, but by monitoring the posted photo, it can be established that it is a character with the pseudonym of Andrii Vadzhra. Some of his social media posts that contained signs of discrimination of events of the Revolution of Dignity have been preserved.

The Myrotvorets website has a file on Andrii Vadzhra, which states that his real name is Denys Shevchuk. At the same time, this is not true, Ukrainska Pravda reports. However, it is worth saying that the person with the same name,Denys Shevchuk, was mentioned in the publication of Ukrainska Pravda in 2013 as a character who seriously hindered Euromaidan's activities.

(Myrotvorets, Ukrainian for "peacemaker", is a Ukrainian website that publishes a running list (and sometimes personal information) of people whom the authors consider to be the enemies of Ukraine – ed.).

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine says the ex-intelligence officer left for the Russian Federation in 2015, where he continued cooperating with the Russians. After the full-scale invasion of the aggressor state on the territory of Ukraine, the suspect did not stop his subversive activities, but continued to spread Russian narratives systematically: he justified the actions of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, called on the citizens of Ukraine to cooperate with the occupiers and take actions aimed at the destruction of the Ukrainian state.

Using well-known methods of information operations, in particular, manipulative presentation of historical facts, distortion of cause and effect relationships, references to unreliable data, the suspect created and distributed several posts, such as About the reasons for the inevitable victory of Russia; The Ukrainian problem will be solved once and for all; The "Ukraine" project is fading in front of us; About the moral depravity of Ukrainian patriots; Why Ukraine will never win; Where there is speech, there will inevitably be Bandera; The only salvation for Ukrainians is Russia; Ukraine is non-stop bloody performance and others.

The ex-intelligence officer was served with a notice of suspicion of treason, including that committee under martial law, under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings continues and is carried out by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Necessary procedural measures are being taken to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention for the suspect.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!