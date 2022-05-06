Prosecutors: Federal Way man fatally shot, dismembered roommate
King County prosecutors say a Federal Way man has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder, accused of fatally shooting and dismembering his roommate.
The Seattle Times reports charging papers say Nicholas Van Cleave of Federal Way was arrested this week after family members of Richard Lavietes entered his apartment and found garbage bags filled with human remains.
Court records do not yet indicate a lawyer for Van Cleave, who remains jailed on $2 million bail.
The charges say a co-worker called 911 Monday and requested a welfare check on Lavietes. She said she was concerned because Lavietes had taken a gun away from his roommate, whom she described as mentally unstable.
