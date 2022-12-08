Prosecutors file alternative charge of intentional homicide against 10-year-old

Prosecutors have filed an alternative charge of first-degree intentional homicide against the 10-year-old boy accused of killing his mother, setting him up for life imprisonment if convicted in adult court.

The move steps up the possible penalties facing the boy. If the case were to go to trial in adult court, a judge or jury would have the option of convicting him of first-degree intentional homicide or the original, lesser charge filed against him – first-degree reckless homicide.

A conviction of first-degree intentional homicide comes with a mandatory life sentence, whereas a first-degree reckless homicide conviction comes with up to 60 years of imprisonment, split into 40 years of initial confinement in prison and 20 years of extended supervision in the community.

Due to the age of the boy and the circumstances of the shooting, the Journal Sentinel is not naming the boy or his 44-year-old mother at this time.

The alternative charge was included in an amended criminal complaint filed Wednesday as the boy appeared at a brief online court hearing, although his camera remained turned off. The contents of the amended complaint, which include additional details of the boy’s activities the night before the shooting, were not discussed during the hearing.

According to the amended complaint:

The boy told police that the night before the shooting, he got into an argument with his mother about an unspecified issue and hid his mother’s key that opened her lockbox, where she kept a handgun.

He hid them from his mother in his bedroom nightstand. He originally told police he pried open the lockbox before admitting to taking the keys the night before.

After being woken up early by his mother the following morning, which he said angered him, the boy retrieved the gun. He told police he never said anything to her before pointing the gun at her and firing. He said his mother tried quickly walking toward him while telling him to put the gun down, but, “I didn’t listen to her,” he told police.

Story continues

Afterward, he told police, he got “really nervous and I didn’t know what to do. Then, I just tried to fake everything like I was innocent… but now, clearly, I’m not.”

He admitted to police that he bought a virtual reality headset off Amazon – which his mother previously refused to buy for him – one day after the shooting. He said his plan was to sneak it into the home and play with it in an empty room in the family’s home.

He told police that making such a purchase after the shooting sounded “bad.”

The case has already drawn scrutiny due to the age of the boy and the fact he is being charged in adult court. In Wisconsin, state law requires children as young as 10 to be charged as adults for certain serious crimes, at least to start the case. That includes first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless homicide.

Activists have called for the case to be moved to juvenile court, arguing that the adult justice system – which involves longer terms of confinement and fewer rehabilitative resources – is not appropriate for a 10-year-old.

The boy’s family told police they have long had concerns of the boy’s mental health, according to the complaint. They said he had received a concerning diagnosis from a therapist, that he heard voices in his head and had a history of disturbing behavior.

The case can be moved to juvenile court if three things can be proven:

The child cannot get adequate treatment in the adult system.

Moving the case to juvenile court would not "depreciate the seriousness of the offense."

And staying in adult court is not necessary to deter other children from similar offenses.

The boy is being held at the Vel R. Phillips Juvenile Justice Center on a $50,000 bail. On Wednesday, his attorneys filed a motion to modify his bail down to $100, reflecting the boy’s savings from gifts and his allowance.

He is due back in court for another hearing Dec. 14.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Intentional homicide charge filed against Milwaukee boy in shooting