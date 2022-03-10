Prosecutors file charges against former Thibodaux cop accused of excessive force

Prosecutors have filed criminal charges against a former Thibodaux Police officer accused of using excessive force during an arrest.

Former Sgt. Paul Thibodeaux, 38, was charged Feb. 28 with second-degree battery. He appeared in district court that day and pleaded not guilty to the charges, prosecutors said.

Thibodeaux was originally put on administrative leave after he was charged with malfeasance in office, injuring public records and second-degree battery, according to the Thibodaux Police Department.

Following a hearing Nov. 17, Thibodeaux was dismissed from the department after serving nearly eight years on the force.

He was accused of violating department policy and state criminal law while conducting an arrest Aug. 27, police said. Following an internal investigation, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was taken into custody Oct. 29 and booked into the Lafourche Parish jail, where he later posted $30,000 bail.

Thibodeaux is appealing his dismissal to the Thibodaux Civil Service Board, which handles internal matters involving city employees. His Civil Service hearing was set for Wednesday but was rescheduled for May 10.

Thibodeaux’s attorney, Eric Hessler, requested to postpone the hearing due to his client’s pending criminal charges.

Board Chairman Todd Magee said he would agree to postpone but asked that Thibodeaux’s attorney provide more information if the matter is delayed again.

“I say we continue it, but if Paul Thibodeaux’s attorney desires to continue beyond the next hearing date on May 10, then he needs to provide us at least some good cause in writing as to why we should be continuing it,” Magee said. “Otherwise, he needs to be here for the hearing. If there’s more than just legal precedent, show us something that’s valid because we can’t just be continuing it at this guy’s word for potentially years.”

Lafourche District Attorney Kristine Russell said her office reviewed the allegations and felt there was insufficient evidence to prosecute Thibodeaux on the malfeasance and injuring-public-records charges.

"As with all criminal cases that come into our office, this case went through our screening process," Russell said. "After screening, we felt there was insufficient evidence to move forward with malfeasance in office and injuring public records. We did, however, feel we could move forward with second-degree battery."

According to a report filed by Thibodeaux on Aug. 27, a 22-year-old man was causing a disturbance about 1:20 a.m. at Rox’s Bar, 200 St. Philip St. in Thibodaux.

Thibodeaux said in his report that the man tried to re-enter the bar after being told to leave. He approached the man and told him that because the bar is a private business he had to leave upon request.

The man, who Thibodeaux said appeared intoxicated, refused to leave and began arguing, the report says. After the suspect repeatedly refused to leave, he was charged with remaining after being forbidden and placed under arrest.

Thibodeaux said he handcuffed the suspect and placed him against a patrol car to conduct a search. The man “continuously attempted to push backward toward me causing me to have to hold him against the unit,” the report says. “As I attempted to search (the suspect’s) left front pocket he continuously pushed back against me and bent his left leg so that I could not search his pocket.”

Thibodeaux said he told the man to stop resisting but the suspect continued to “push back” against him. After "escorting” the suspect face-down to the ground, Thibodeaux said he completed his search and put the man into the back of the patrol car.

The man “refused to put his feet all the way into the unit so that I could close the door,” Thibodeaux wrote. “I then used my foot to push (the suspect’s) feet into the unit and close the door.”

When the man arrived at the Thibodaux Police Department, an officer noticed a small cut on his right cheek, according to the report. However, the suspect refused medical attention, Thibodeaux said.

The man was additionally charged with resisting arrest and disturbing the peace.

However, an internal investigation later found several inconsistencies with Thibodeaux’s report, Police Chief Bryan Zeringue later said.

“When comparing facts learned during the investigation to the actual police report submitted, some discrepancies were identified,” Zeringue said.

“This is not just a violation of the law and agency policy but a violation of the community trust,” Zeringue said. “Trustworthiness is one of our core values and a cornerstone that the culture of this agency is built upon. It was a promise that if something was ever identified that violated the trust of those we serve, it would be dealt with and the wrongdoer would be held accountable.”

A second-degree battery conviction carries a maximum five-year sentence and up to a $2,000 fine.

Thibodeaux’s next criminal court date is scheduled for July 21.

