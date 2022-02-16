Prosecutors file misdemeanor DUI, drop manslaughter charge in Cocoa crash that killed mom of 6

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Prosecutors said they will go forward with a DUI case involving a charity worker suspected in a crash that killed a Cocoa mother of six in June, but will not pursue a manslaughter charge.

The decision could mean that Suzanna Norris, who admitted to Cocoa police that she had been drinking and driving when she fatally struck 37-year-old Passion Lucas last June on a dark city road, could face less than six months in jail.

Lucas' family was disappointed by the state's decision in a case they said has been filled with miscues, including an erroneous court filing from a leading traffic homicide officer with the Cocoa Police Department that said nobody was injured in the crash.

"From the police to the prosecutors, this is not OK," said Makita Lucas, who has waged an awareness campaign about the case for months.

"How can you drink, intentionally drive, hit someone and walk away, I don't understand," Lucas told FLORIDA TODAY.

In December, Cocoa police charged Norris, 49, with DUI-manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash involving death and DUI of alcohol or drugs in connection with the June 20 death of Passion Lucas, jail records show.

The state reviewed those charges and moved to formally file the case as a second-degree misdemeanor.

"We are deeply saddened at the tragic death of Ms. Passion Lucas, and the terrible loss suffered by her children, family, and friends," said Todd Brown, spokesman for the Brevard County State Attorney's Office, in a statement issued Wednesday morning.

"Their grieving and anger at the void left by her passing is understandable, and inconsolable. While we are sympathetic to calls for additional charges, the state is legally and ethically obligated to only file those offenses that prosecutors reasonably believe, based upon all of the available evidence, can be proven beyond and to the exclusion of every reasonable doubt at trial."

Prosecutors said they methodically reviewed the case, hired an accident deconstructionist to review the scene, statements and forensic details.

The expert deemed the accident as 'unavoidable by (Norris),' prosecutors said.

The state said Passion Lucas, the victim, 'created the hazard by walking in the (vehicle's) way." Prosecutors said the defense attorney also hired their own expert who came to the same conclusion.

The defense emailed its report to prosecutors early in the case, Norris’ attorney Alan Landman said. Both experts indicated that they believed Passion Lucas was in the roadway at the time she was struck by the vehicle traveling 45 mph, prosecutors said.

A review of the car's computer system, which typically could help determine speeds and other factors at the time of a crash, did not uncover any information.

Norris is the founder of Hidden Acres Rescue for Thoroughbreds in Cocoa and is known in Brevard's charitable circles.

Landman furnished prosecutors with his own accident reconstruction report and was allowed access to the vehicle by Cocoa police.

Nearly seven months later, when the Lucas family hired an attorney, Cocoa investigators confirmed that the car's computer had not been accessed.

“This was an unavoidable tragedy through no fault of Ms. Norris, whether she had consumed one drink or multiple drinks, it could not have been avoided under the circumstances. The pedestrian just came out of nowhere, and the location was not well lit,” Landman said.

He said Norris should not have been arrested and should have been issued a writ to pick up at the Sheriff’s Office.

Landman, who said his client is 'sympathetic' to the plight of Lucas' family, said he doesn’t envision there being a trial and hopes to “resolve the case amicably.”

Jessica Travis, a civil attorney hired by Lucas' family, disagreed with the state's decision.

"The sad thing is that the only one who has had a voice in this is Suzanna Norris. She got to spin her story from the beginning," Travis said. "The state has filed charges in other cases where they didn't have this kind of benefit of the doubt. Passion Lucas can't speak for herself. And that's the shame of this."

Travis said the family is reviewing options for filing a case in civil court.

Police said Norris struck Passion Lucas along Industry Road, just north of State Road 528 at about 2:20 a.m. on June 10. Lucas was walking back to a rehab center after visiting a hospital for a stomach ailment.

Police said Norris continued driving after the crash without rendering aid to Lucas, who was left unresponsive and bleeding in the road after being struck and hitting the left side of the windshield.

Norris returned to the scene with the damaged windshield a short time after the crash and later admitted on camera to having had several drinks, police reported. A blood test showed that her blood-alcohol level was 0.19, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08. Norris was not charged and was allowed to go home.

Cocoa police said they have video of Norris drinking shots and beer before the crash and that it was her actions that led to the fatal incident.

The case seemed dormant before Makita Lukas, of Palm Bay, raised questions on social media while reaching out to Mayor Mike Blake.

Cocoa Police Chief Evander Collier, who was already reviewing the case, met with Lukas to talk about his disappointments with how the case was handled. An internal investigation into the officer who handled the case initially is also underway.

"This is horrible. I just know I'm not stopping. If I hadn't spoken out about my sister at all then nothing, nothing would have happened," said Makita Lucas, who is now raising three of her sister's children in addition to three of her own.

"I am going to be out there. People need to know who they are voting for and I'm going to make it my business to let people know what's happening."

J.D. Gallop is a Criminal Justice/Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY.

