Prosecutors file murder charges against man accused of kidnapping, killing Merced family

The Merced County District Attorney’s Office on Monday filed four counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances against Jesus Manuel Salgado, the 48-year-old accused of killing an eight-month-old, her parents and uncle.

Matthew Serratto, Chief Deputy District Attorney, said the special circumstances allege that the murders were committed during the commission of a kidnapping and that there were multiple murders in the same case.

Merced County Sheriff’s deputies allege Salgado kidnapped and killed eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36, and her uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.

Salgado is also charged with arson and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Salgado has a previous felony conviction.

If convicted, Salgado faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

District Attorney Kimberly Lewis will not be making a decision regarding the death penalty in 2022. The district attorney’s office is preserving their right to pursue the death penalty in the future.

Salgado and his brother Albert Salgado, who has been charged as an accomplice, are scheduled to be arraigned Monday at the Merced County Superior Court at 2:30 p.m.