Prosecutors given until Wednesday to file charges against stabbing suspect

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Prosecutors received a three-day extension to file formal charges against Glenn Damien Ladd Jr., who is suspected of stabbing 68-year-old James Hamilton multiple times Tuesday evening in the 1700 block of North 12th Street.

Magistrate Sarah Wyatt's approval of the prosecutor's request means that they have until early Wednesday afternoon to formally charge Ladd.

Hamilton, a Lafayette resident, was flown directly to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment of his wounds.

Police found Hamilton inside a car with two stab wounds to his abdomen and one stab wound in his back. The knife was still in Hamilton's back when police and paramedics arrived, according to a probable cause affidavit filed with the motion for a 72-hour extension.

Ladd, 22, had a hearing Thursday to inform him of the extension. During the hearing, Ladd continually stroked his chin and answered Wyatt's questions with an apathetic and disinterested, "Yeah."

Ladd was released from prison on Nov. 2, he said during the hearing. On Nov. 5, he was arrested on suspicion of trespassing at an area hospital. On Tuesday — hours before Hamilton's stabbing — Ladd filed to transfer his probation to Delaware County.

About 6:30 p.m., Ladd was with his father when prosecutors said he stabbed Hamilton. Ladd was at the scene when police arrived, and officers arrested him there.

Ladd remains incarcerated at the Tippecanoe County Jail in lieu of a $500,000 surety bond and a $50,000 cash bond.

At Ladd's request, Wyatt appointed him a public defender.

Ladd's initial hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday.

He currently is incarcerated on suspicion of battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Prosecutors will file charges Wednesday against stabbing suspect