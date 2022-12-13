Prosecutors grill sheriff on threat from newspaper carrier. When’s case go to the jury?

Prosecutors from the state Attorney General’s Office got their first shot at questioning Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer about his 2021 confrontation with a Tacoma newspaper carrier after he retook the stand Monday in his trial on false reporting charges.

Assistant attorney general Melanie Tratnik homed in on several apparent inconsistencies between Troyer’s testimony and a recording of his back-channel call to South Sound 911 dispatchers in which he reported a suspicious motorist threatened to kill him, which spurred a countywide distress call dispatching dozens to the scene.

The driver turned out to be his neighborhood’s newspaper carrier, Sedrick Altheimer, 26, a Black man who has alleged the sheriff racially profiled him.

Altheimer and Troyer have testified about at least two interactions on Jan. 27, 2021: One where Altheimer walked toward and spoke with Troyer, who was sitting in his Chevy Tahoe, and a second shortly thereafter where the two men’s cars were parked nose-to-nose while Troyer was on the phone with a dispatcher.

During the former, Troyer said he took an alleged statement from Altheimer of “I’ll take you out” as a death threat. Altheimer testified earlier in the trial he didn’t say that nor threaten Troyer in any way.

To begin cross-examination, Tratnik probed Troyer about the darkness at the scene, which he attributed to his inability to see certain details about the incident while still recalling other specifics, such as Altheimer’s muscles being “pumped up” during their first run-in.

Tratnik also pressed Troyer about the chronology of his call to dispatchers and what he observed Altheimer doing at various points during their second interaction.

Troyer testified that Altheimer was yelling at him while he was on the phone with dispatchers and they were both outside their cars. He said they got back in their cars when they heard police sirens.

Tratnik said the order of events didn’t fit.

Troyer also has testified that during the same nearly 5-minute call he and Altheimer were in a stare-down and that Altheimer was taking photos or videos of him. Altheimer testified he never got out of his car and got into a headlight “flashing battle” with Troyer while waiting for police.

After Troyer testified Altheimer “never came back at my car,” Tratnik asked why he told a dispatcher about halfway through his call that he was reversing to leave and Altheimer was pushing against his car.

“I might have been repeating what had happened,” Troyer said from the stand.

Tratnik said Troyer clearly told the dispatcher, “I’m still here,” gave the address of his second encounter with Altheimer and used the present tense to describe the situation.

“In the totality of the situation those all occurred during the same time period,” Troyer said.

Troyer agreed with Tratntik that he had enough room to leave the incident with Altheimer, contradicting his statements to the 911 dispatcher that he had Altheimer blocked in at one point and later being blocked in by Altheimer.

“We had each other blocked in,” Troyer testified earlier in the day in response to defense questions.

Tratnik later asked Troyer about his perception of “I’ll take you out” as a deadly threat, noting his testimony that Altheimer also could have meant he wanted to fight.

“I would have been on the losing end of something,” Troyer said about getting out of his car during his first run-in with Altheimer.

The case could go to the jury as soon as Tuesday afternoon to determine whether Troyer is guilty of false reporting and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant in connection to his call. Both misdemeanors, each charge carries penalties of up to a year in jail and up to a $5,000 fine.