Prosecutors had issued arrest warrant for man killed after shooting Independence officer

Jackson County authorities had previously issued an arrest warrant for the man who shot and killed an Independence police officer on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said an arrest warrant for Cody Harrison, 33, was issued on Monday, after he failed to appear for a hearing in late August in a criminal case the office filed in February.

Sgt. Andrew Bell, a spokesman with Missouri Highway Patrol, said around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, two Independence Police Department officers responded to a nearby residence after receiving a tip that a “person may have been wanted for something.”

Blaize Madrid-Evans, 22, was on patrol with his field training officer and the two responded to the residence where they exchanged gunfire with Harrison, who struck Madrid-Evans. The other officer returned fire, killing Harrison, Bell said. Madrid-Evans was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

On Thursday, the highway patrol, which is investigating the shooting, declined to provide any additional details to what led to the shooting. It is unclear whether the warrant is what led the officers to the residence.

“There was a tip that someone was at this address that shouldn’t be there for those reasons,” Bell said. “Beyond that, I don’t have that information, nor will I probably be ever to disclose that, because that’s going to be more.”

Jackson County prosecutors said in the statement on Thursday that the office had requested the arrest warrant for Harrison.

“Contrary to early reporting, the Jackson County prosecutor’s office had not declined to prosecute or file a case against Cody Harrison who was out of jail when he shot an Independence Police officer this week,” prosecutors said.

Harrison had been charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with second-degree burglary and stealing when he allegedly broke into a business in Grain Valley. Prosecutors allege Harrison stole a safe, two sets of keys for moving trucks, a steal dolly and $1,000 in cash.

“At the time we filed that case, our office’s original request was for a bond of $10,000/10 percent, which is within the state Supreme Court’s bond guidelines,” the statement said. “The court, however, issued the $6,000/10 percent bond and it was later reduced by the court to an ROR bond (Release on his own recognizance).”

On Sept. 7, Kansas City police submitted to prosecutors a new case against Harrison for an incident on Sept. 2 for allegedly carrying a firearm which he was prohibited to carry because he was a convicted felon.

“That case was under review for charging in our office,” prosecutors said.

In 2011, Harrison was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in Clay County Circuit Court for unlawful use of a weapon. He was on parole for the Clay County conviction at the time of the shooting earlier this week, they said.

Bell said there is no timetable when the investigation is expected to be completed.

“What we have seen is, it’s not weeks, it’s months,” Bell told The Star Thursday. “We’re really at a point now where we’re at a standstill of information.”

“It’s an open investigation and it’s just gonna have to take its time just like every other investigation,” he said. “As that remains open, we will not be able to comment on that.”