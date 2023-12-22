Prosecutors in Idaho murder case request new trial date for defendant Bryan Kohberger

Prosecutors in the University of Idaho murder case filed a request Thursday to set a trial schedule next year for defendant Bryan Kohberger.

The Latah County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which charged Kohberger with killing four U of I students in November 2022, asked the presiding judge for an approximately six-week jury trial, including the sentencing, beginning in summer 2024. Trial days would run from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, according to the proposed schedule.

The filing comes less than a week after the judge denied the defense’s effort to throw out the grand jury indictment of their client.

State attorneys, led by Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson, requested that the trial dates in Moscow take into account the university and local high school’s schedule to avoid overlap while they are in session.

“As the court is aware, Moscow High School is directly adjacent to the courthouse premises and already the significantly increased amount of media and other vehicles related to this case has strained available parking as well as safety and convenience for pedestrians, including students,” read Thursday’s filing signed by senior deputy prosecutor Ashley Jennings, Thompson’s second in command.

To meet the summer 2024 trial start date, prosecutors asked Judge John Judge of Idaho’s 2nd Judicial Court in Latah County schedule a hearing to set deadlines for all filings, discovery, exhibits, names of expert witnesses, witness lists and proposed jury instructions. Prosecutors also requested that Kohberger not be provided any additional time to file an alibi, if that is part of his defense, given two such deadlines had already lapsed.

“The state submits that the defendant has already been afforded this opportunity and the court heard arguments on the motions relating to such,” the filing read. “The state submits the opportunity for the defendant to disclose an alibi and notify the state of the same has passed and asks that the court not reopen this issue.”

Kohberger’s public defense team previously said in an alibi filing that its client was out alone driving his car overnight Nov. 12 to Nov. 13 and long had a habit of doing so. The four U of I students were stabbed to death at an off-campus home on King Road in Moscow between 4 a.m. and 4:25 a.m. on Nov. 13, according to the probable cause affidavit for Kohberger’s arrest.

Kohberger, 29, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. The victims were U of I students Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, both 21, and Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, both 20. At that time, Kohberger was a graduate student at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, about 9 miles west of Moscow.

Kohberger’s trial was initially set to start in early October. In August, he waived his right to a speedy trial, which indefinitely postponed the trial. Prosecutors already have said they will seek the death penalty for Kohberger if he is convicted by a jury.