Prosecutors: Insufficient evidence to charge former Y director

Dec. 20—JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County prosecutors said Tuesday that there's insufficient evidence to pursue allegations against the former executive director of the Ashtabula YMCA.

It's been eight months since Ashtabula police received a complaint of alleged misconduct between the then-YMCA director, Trevor Sprague, 45, and a juvenile.

Sprague's attorney, Christopher Newcomb of Conneaut, said his client [Trevor Sprague] has complied with investigators throughout the entire process.

"From the beginning, we were confident no charges would be filed against Mr. Sprague," he said. "However, the mental toll and anguish suffered by my client, including the loss of livelihood, cannot be understated."

The complaint was investigated by city police last April and, a few weeks later, referred to the Ashtabula County Prosecutor's Office for review.

After months of interviews and examining reports, County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole cited a lack of corroboration of known witnesses, the lack of forensic or scientific evidence discovered, and the conflicting statements as to the time of the occurrence as her reasons for not presenting the case to a grand jury.

"Although it is unfortunate that we do not have enough supporting testimony or evidence of this crime available at this time, it does not mean that we do not believe the victim," she said.

O'Toole said a prosecutor is charged with proving at trial a high degree of "proof beyond a reasonable doubt" and there is insufficient evidence in this case to support that standard.

"Therefore, due to the conflicting nature of the evidence, we are unable to proceed," she said.

In April, the YMCA Board of Directors placed Sprague on paid leave and appointed an acting director in Sprague's absence. Not long after, Sprague resigned.

"We still consider the allegations made against him defamatory and as false reporting that will have lasting and unfair effects upon his reputation and employment," Newcomb said. "My client looks forward to moving on with his life as best as he is able even considering the negative impact it has had on his life."

Andy Juhola, president of the YMCA board of directors, preferred not to comment Tuesday, but reiterated that it's the Ashtabula YMCA's policy that no person under the age of 18 is to be alone with a single adult.

The organization requires that adults working with children in the facility must be in the line of sight of other people at all times. Additionally, children and adolescents are not allowed to engage in any type of private messaging with adult staff or volunteers.

Sprague came to the Ashtabula YMCA as CEO in October 2012. Before coming to Ashtabula, he served as membership and marketing director for the YMCA of western Stark County and branch executive for the Massillon Family YMCA.