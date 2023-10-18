Prosecutors intend to bring involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin before grand jury for 'Rust' shooting

New Mexico prosecutors intend to recharge actor Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal 2021 “Rust” shooting, two sources familiar with the matter tells NBC News.

The source adds that Baldwin’s case will be brought before a grand jury in mid-November. There had been recent discussions of a plea deal, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

One of the sources tells NBC News that after further investigation, prosecutors no longer believe the gun had been modified and have found new evidence that they believe connects Baldwin to recklessness around safety standards on the set.

NBC News has reached out to the special prosecutors assigned to the case as well as Baldwin’s attorneys for comment.

This charge could carry up to 18 months in prison if convicted.

This latest news comes 5 months after special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis dismissed this same charge against Baldwin citing “new facts” in the case. At the time they released a statement reserving the right to re-charge Baldwin stating, “This decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled.”

The case centers on an incident on the “Rust” film set in October 2021, in which Baldwin’s prop gun fired a live round of ammunition, killing the film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has maintained in interviews with both ABC News and CNN that he did not pull the trigger.

“I feel that someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me,” Baldwin said in an interview with ABC News in December 2021.

When the involuntary manslaughter charges were dropped earlier this year, prosecutors said the gun might have been modified before the shooting and malfunctioned. A gun analysis report commissioned by the special prosecutors released in August found that the gun had not been modified.

The film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, was also charged in January with involuntary manslaughter. In August it was announced that a new trial date had been set for Reed and has been pushed back to February 21, 2024.

Reed’s attorney Jason Bowles has previously said that Reed will plead not guilty. He declined to comment.

At the time of the original charges, Baldwin’s attorney Luke Nikas called it “a terrible miscarriage of justice.”

In June, Hutchins’ husband settled a wrongful death suit between Baldwin and “Rust” producers. Production on “Rust” resumed this spring and Hutchins serves as an executive producer on the project.

“All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work,” Hutchins’ widower said after the settlement.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com