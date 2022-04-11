One dead, two others injured in Bloomfield shooting

One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting in broad daylight Sunday in Bloomfield, confirmed Thomas Fennelly of the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Shots were fired near the intersection of Bloomfield Avenue and 16th street around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday Fennelly said. Three people were shot and one was dead on arrival, said Fennelly.

Mayor Michael Venezia said his goal in the coming days will be to assure citizens of the 3rd Ward that their neighborhood is safe. The area where the shooting occurred is near the Newark border, and he said it "always has targeted patrols" to thwart such violence.

"This is very sad and devastating for our community," the mayor said. "This isn't what Bloomfield is about."

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a shooting homicide in Bloomfield.

This is the first homicide in Bloomfield this year, according to statistics released by the Bloomfield Police Department.

The last reported homicide in Bloomfield took place in August 2020 when Kevin Roberts, 47 of Newark, was shot on First Avenue between 15th and 13th street.

Investigators from the Prosecutor's Office and Bloomfield police taped off a portion of 16th Street in a commercial section of town near a supermarket and restaurant, not far from the Newark border.

Fennelly confirmed that the Prosecutor’s Office is in the early stages of investigating the homicide. He declined to provide additional information.

