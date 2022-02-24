Prosecutors say Ipswich man flouted court orders

Feb. 23—IPSWICH — When Julien Toulotte was arrested by federal agents last week on child pornography charges, he was not at either of his family's homes in the Back Bay or Ipswich, a federal prosecutor said Wednesday.

Instead, Toulotte, 23, was at the home of a friend in Lincoln, who had no idea Toulotte was under a court order to live at the Ipswich home — sitting in front of a computer his friend had no idea Toulotte was not allowed to be using as a condition of his release, the prosecutor, Suzanne Jacobus, told a U.S. District Court judge who is deciding whether Toulotte will remain in custody until his trial.

"It was really a misunderstanding," Toulotte's attorney, Peter Elikann, told Judge Judith Dein. Toulotte, Elikann said, was simply staying with the friend and didn't think he had to tell a probation officer because he hadn't legally changed his address.

But Elikann acknowledged the use of a computer was a harder question. "There's no dancing around that one," Elikann told Dein. He said Toulotte simply wanted to play video games.

Toulotte was taken into custody after federal prosecutors decided to take over the case that had been pending against him since last March in Ipswich District Court.

Prosecutors say in court filings that they have found hundreds of still images and videos of children being sexually abused by adults, including infants, toddlers and pre-pubescent children on computers and electronic devices seized during Toulotte's first arrest last year.

He is facing charges of possessing and distributing child pornography, and is facing up to 40 years in prison if convicted on both counts, as well as a mandatory minimum five years.

The case first came to light when a young woman who encountered Toulotte on Tinder soon found him engaging in disturbing conversations about sex with children, even sending her an image of a girl. An undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old girl then began communicating with Toulotte, who at one point tried to set up a visit to his Ipswich home.

Story continues

During the conversations with the undercover officer, Toulotte spoke of having engaged in sexual acts with young children — touching off an effort to locate potential victims that has so far proven fruitless, though prosecutors have taken the unusual step of asking anyone with information about the case to call them at 617-748-3274.

Jacobus told the judge Wednesday that Toulotte had previously been charged as a juvenile in Suffolk County with possessing child pornography, but that the case was continued without a finding.

She urged Dein to keep Toulotte in custody, calling him both dangerous and a flight risk.

Elikann said Toulotte was neither.

Instead, he characterized his client as a young man in need of help, which his parents, who own a successful graphic design and printing business, are trying to provide. Toulotte has been taking part in both private sessions with a psychiatrist as well as multiple individual and group sessions with an Arlington psychology practice that specializes in sex offenders.

He also said Toulotte's parents tried to send him to a specialized program for sex offenders in Pennsylvania, but that an Ipswich District Court judge denied the request.

Dein said she will take time to review filings in the case before making a ruling.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

