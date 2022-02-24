Prosecutors: Killer of Run DMC member filmed video in front of rapper's mural





Federal prosecutors said the man charged in connection to the killing of "Run DMC" member Jay Master Jay filmed a music video in front of the rapper's mural, The Associated Press reported.

In papers filed in a Brooklyn federal court on Tuesday, prosecutors provided video of Kal Jordan Jr. rapping a song titled "Silver Spoon" in front of the rapper's mural in the borough of Queens.

In the video, Jordan Jr. raps: "I wasn't born with no silver spoon/I had to grind, grind and get it out the pot/and get it off the block/get it off the rock." The papers add that in the next verse, Jordan rapped that he "hustles hard, like the mob/ a dealer serving hands like they cards," according to court documents obtained by the AP.

Prosecutors argued Jordan Jr. should not be released on bail because he is a danger to himself and his fellow community, adding he openly bragged about dealing drugs and possessing guns in the aftermath of the rapper's death.

Jordan Jr. is seeking a jail release on a $1 million bond, according to the wire service.

Defense attorneys argued that there were "credible witnesses who will testify that he was at their home at the same time as the alleged murder" as they pushed for his release.

Jordan. Jr.'s attorney also said his client, 39, is also at high risk of contracting COVID-19 due to health issues, the AP reported.

The news comes after federal authorities said they finally resolved the death of Jay Master Jay, one of the New York City's and Hip-Hop's most famous unsolved mysteries.

Jay Master Jay, an acclaimed member of the pioneering Hip-Hop group Run DMC, was shot to death at his recording studio in October 2002, the AP reported.

Prosecutors allege Jordan Jr. and another man, Ronald Washington, ambushed the rapper over a cocaine deal gone wrong, adding Washington waved a handgun and ordered another individual present in the recording studio to lie on the ground while Jordan shot the rapper in the head.

Jordan faces a minimum of 25 years in prison if convicted of murder, the AP noted.