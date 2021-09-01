Prosecutors leave door open for more charges against southwest Ohio doctor accused of sex crimes

Sep. 1—The agreement between authorities and a longtime Germantown doctor that will send the man to prison for at least 10 years for sex crimes does not prevent prosecutors from pursuing other charges against him if more victims come forward, prosecutors said during a hearing on Monday.

However, Dr. Noel Jay Watson's defense attorney Frank Malocu told a judge during the same hearing that authorities have investigated the matter thoroughly and there are no other cases that can be filed with the court against Watson at this time.

Watson, 76, pleaded guilty Monday to 11 counts of sexual battery and faces between 10 to 15 years in prison. The offenses took place between 2005 and 2018, according to a Bill of Information filed in the case.

He is set to be sentenced on Sept. 30 by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Montgomery. Watson also is expected to be designated a Tier III sexual offender and once released from prison would have to register with his local sheriff's office every 90 days for the rest of his life.

Authorities began their investigation into Watson when a man in October 2020 reported to police that he had a sexual relationship with the doctor when he was a minor, the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office said. A lengthy investigation by the county sheriff's office found two additional sexual assault victims, according to a prosecutor's release.

Watson's family medicine practice was at 1225 W. Market St. He was a physician for Providence Medical Group, which has removed his profile from the website. Malocu told the judge during Monday's hearing that he served the community for more than 50 years.

The State Medical Board of Ohio suspended Watson's medical license on July 14 amid allegations he inappropriately exchanged drugs for sex acts with teenage boys and improperly treated some patients.

Watson was being held in the Montgomery County Jail and was still listed as an inmate on the Miami Valley Jails website Tuesday afternoon. However, an entry indicating bond was posted was entered onto the case docket and the Miami Valley Jails website says Electronic Home Detention Program was granted.

Story continues

An order setting bail says that he must turn over his passport and undergo electronic monitoring should he post bond.

During the hearing on Monday, Malocu asked the judge to allow his client to go home instead of jail pending his sentencing hearing because Watson has medical issues and doctor appointments set.

Prosecutors said during the hearing that they believed given the seriousness of the crimes, the number of victims in the case and the length of time the allegations span, he was a risk to the community and asked the judge for a high bond.