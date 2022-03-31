Prosecutors: Likely more victims of former Ellendale pastor charged with sexual abuse

The former pastor of Ellendale's Philadelphia Pentecostal Holiness Church is facing multiple charges after state prosecutors say he inappropriately touched multiple women over a span of seven years.

Bishop Major Foster was once a trusted member of the Ellendale community. Beyond his role within the church, Foster co-founded the Ellendale Community Civic Improvement Association and fought for clean water for the town.

This position allowed Foster to sexually abuse three women for years, the Delaware Department of Justice said. It is also likely the reason investigators say they believe there are more victims that have not yet come forward.

Former Bishop Major Foster was indicted by a Sussex County grand jury in November on three counts of unlawful sexual contact.

According to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, someone is sexually assaulted in the U.S. every 68 seconds. However, only 25 out of 1,000 perpetrators are sent to prison.

When it comes to perpetrators of sexual abuse, Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said "there is no identifiable characteristic that you can see on in someone's life" to identify them as an abuser. But when it comes to someone like a trusted community member, identification becomes even more difficult.

The Department of Justice reported that Foster sometimes "attempted to use scripture to coerce female parishioners into sexual relationships," leaning directly on his position of authority within the church.

He also "instigated prolonged hugs" that led to sexual contact and made inappropriate comments, the department said, and attacked a victim's husband when confronted.

Attorney General Kathy Jennings speaks at a press conference on Monday, Oct. 11, in front of the Leonard L. Williams Justice Center.

In an official statement, Jennings said she is "grateful to the women who have come forward." However, she said she believes that because of the pattern of abuse, there are likely more victims or witnesses who have not yet spoken to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective L. Coleman at 302-752-3813. Survivors in need of resources can call the free National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673.

