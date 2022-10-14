Prosecutors list one defendant in double homicide case as potential trial witness

Oct. 14—SOMERSET, Pa. — A trial in Somerset County court over the killings of two men in 2017 is now proceeding against only three of the four men who are facing charges including homicide.

The fourth man, Devon Lee Wyrick, is now on a list of more than 40 people that state prosecutors might call on to testify against the trio — a detail revealed on Thursday, the same day a motion was filed to sever Wyrick's case from the joint trial.

There was no mention in the courtroom on Thursday of a plea agreement involving Wyrick, but it was clear that preparations for the homicide trial that is scheduled to begin Monday were proceeding without him as a defendant.

Standing before a group of 60 potential jurors, prosecutor Evan Lowry, of the state Office of Attorney General, listed three men — Samson Washington, 30; Marekus Benson, 32; and Deandre Callander, 29 — as defendants facing charges including homicide and aggravated assault.

Wyrick and his Pittsburgh attorney, Sally Frick, departed before work got underway to seat a jury. That task was completed at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday. A panel of 12 Somerset County residents — seven women and five men — will hear the case.

The abrupt change came less than 24 hours after prosecutors indicated that they had a new recorded statement that may be used as evidence in the case.

USB drives containing copies of the 90-minute recorded statement were turned over to defense attorneys on Wednesday evening, and Bittner responded by giving the attorneys the rest of the week to review the recording and to prepare for any changes to their defenses that it might require.

Wyrick still faces charges

Benson, Washington and Callander are accused of kidnapping, torturing and shooting James Smith, of Portage, and Damian Staniszewski, of Duncansville, after the pair were accused of stealing drugs and money from a gang-related "stash house" in Johnstown in 2017.

Wyrick faces the same accusations — and as of Thursday, he still faced the same charges, including two counts of homicide, aggravated assault and kidnapping, as well as a conspiracy count.

Story continues

A two-page motion filed on Thursday in the Somerset County Clerk of Courts Office indicated only that Wyrick "does not wish to proceed to trial" and wants to appear for a separate "alternate" proceeding.

Somerset County Judge Scott Bittner has previously denied a motion from Wyrick to sever his case from the other defendants' cases earlier this year. But Thursday's filing indicated that prosecutors aren't objecting to that request.

Attorneys spent more than three hours on Thursday asking Somerset County residents questions about whether they could be fair and impartial jurors in the case. The potential jurors were also asked if their opinions about drugs, law enforcement officials and even rap music videos would prevent them from being unbiased.

At least seven of about 60 potential jurors said they'd be swayed one way or the other by evidence that the defendants were under the influence of drugs.

About one-third of the members of the pool said they knew someone who had addiction issues — and 11 of them told the court that would prevent them from being impartial jurors.

None of the potential jurors indicated that they have issues with rap videos. Benson's defense attorney, Pat Svonavec, told them that a rap video involving at least some of the defendants might be shown in court.

Attorneys on both sides of the cases indicated that dozens of pieces of evidence could be submitted next week.

Lowry said that more than 40 people could be called on as witnesses by the Office of Attorney General's prosecutors, including police officers and medical experts.

The pool was narrowed down to 12 jurors and four alternates after prosecutors and attorneys for Benson, Callander and Washington each used the maximum allotted number of "challenges" to strike out potential jurors who they viewed as unfavorable to their side.

The court assigned four extra alternate jurors instead of the typical two for the case, with Bittner noting that that was one of many atypical steps that needed to be taken to proceed toward a verdict in a rare case involving three separate defendants.

Alternate jurors are chosen to listen during the entire proceeding so that they can act as substitutes if a juror is not able to remain on the panel throughout the trial. They do not deliberate with the 12-member jury or take part in reaching a verdict unless they are called in as substitutes.

Bittner advised attorneys that he intends to work long days if necessary to enable the case to be turned over to the jury by the end of next week.