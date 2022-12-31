Prosecutors look to hold man in jail after police say he tried to stab his girlfriend’s son

LAS CRUCES – Prosecutors seek to hold a Las Cruces man in jail after police said he threatened to stab his girlfriend’s son with a kitchen knife.

Ricardo Enriquez, 53, stands charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police accused him of trying to stab his girlfriend’s son in September. Police arrested Enriquez on Dec. 28, and he’s currently being held in the Doña Ana County Detention Center.

Prosecutors with the Third Judicial District Attorney’s office filed a motion on Dec. 29 requesting a judge hold Enriquez without bond.

According to an affidavit, police received a 911 call from the son of Enriquez’s girlfriend on Sept. 21. The son told police that Enriquez had tried to stab him while Enriquez, his girlfriend, and the son were at a house on the 600 block of North Virginia Street.

At one point, the son said his mother tried to intervene, but Enriquez continued to jut the knife toward the son. Ultimately, police said Enriquez left the house with his girlfriend, who took him to work before returning. As Enriquez left, police said he stabbed the knife into the son’s car door.

After the encounter, the girlfriend told police that Enriquez and her son argued regularly and did not get along. This time, she said that Enriquez and her son had a verbal argument over the bathroom in the son’s home. The argument then spiraled into a fight, she said.

Officers with the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office arrested Enriquez two months after the argument. Court filings did not indicate where Enriquez was for the interim two months.

However, prosecutors did point out that Enriquez is set for a trial in January over DWI charges. They also said that Enriquez had failed to appear for a hearing in the last two years and had a history of violating probation orders.

For a judge to order Enriquez jailed without bond, prosecutors must prove two points. First, they must show that Enriquez is dangerous to the public or the people involved in the case. Then, prosecutors must prove bond will not adequately protect the public.

Story continues

Enriquez is scheduled for a hearing on Jan. 3.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached by email at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com or on Twitter at @Just516garc.

