Prosecutors looking for more victims in equestrian center sexual abuse case

St. Clair County Prosecutor Mike Wendling said his office believes there are more victims in the recent case of two stable owners arrested for child sex abuse charges.

"We do know there are other victims based on the video evidence we have," Wendling said. He added he could not discuss the facts of the case because it is an ongoing matter.

Todd Sabb-Visga has been charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and Austin Sabb-Visga with four counts. Each count is punishable with a minimum of 25 years in prison and up to a life sentence. In federal court they were charged with criminal conspiracy, sexual exploitation of children, possession of child pornography and receiving/distributing child pornography.

The prosecutor's office is asking anyone who may have been a victim to contact the Michigan State Police at (810) 664-2905.

The criminal investigation into the couple, who owned and operated Smith's Creek Equestrian Center in Kimball Township, is ongoing.

Both defendants waived their probable cause hearings Monday.

The couple are facing the felony charges after a Michigan State Police investigation found evidence of child sex abuse and child pornography.

Court records in a federal case filed against the defendants state the men made video recordings of themselves sexually assaulting juveniles and used a messaging app to share those videos.

Subscribe: Read more on the case as it proceeds by subscribing to the Times Herald.

St. Clair County Assistant Prosecutor Ashley Stone requested the probable cause hearings be adjourned, telling the judge more time was needed to complete discovery in the case.

Defense attorneys Brian Thomas and Joseph Kanan, who are representing Todd and Austin Sabb-Visga, respectively, both said their clients wished to waive their right to a probable cause hearing, allowing the cases to proceed to circuit court.

Stone told the court both defendants have been offered plea deals that would require them to plead to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in exchange for the other counts being dismissed.

A court date was not set in either case for the defendants to be arraigned in circuit court.

Contact Johnathan Hogan at jhogan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jr_Hogan1.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Prosecutors looking for more victims in equestrian center sexual abuse case